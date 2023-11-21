Audiences get a first tease of Robert Eggers' haunting remake of Nosferatu featuring star Lily-Rose Depp with only a hint of Count Orlock.

Robert Eggers is bringing his dark and unnerving horror senses to the remake of Nosferatu, teasing his take on Count Orlock in the haunting first image for the film.

The first image for the Nosferatu remake was posted on Empire Magazine's social media and features Lily-Rose Depp front-and-center in the haunting image. In it, Depp's Ellen Hutter appears to be looking out a window as a shadow from the hand of Count Orlock, played by Bill Skarsgard, cast over her as if reaching out to her.

While the image doesn't provide a clear look at Skarsgard's Count Orlock, it does seemingly confirm the vampire's appearance in the remake will be very similar to his look in the original 1922 film.

"Yeah, it's a scary film. It's a horror movie," Eggers tells Empire.

Eggers offered his praise for Skarsgard's performance as Orlock in an interview with Empire, as well, saying the actor “so transformed” into Count Orlock. He added that Skarsgard actually managed to look like “an actual dead Transylvania nobleman” and more accurately channels “folk vampires” with his appearance and performance.

The original 1922 silent German expressionist horror film is widely considered one of the most influential films ever made, especially within the horror genre. Critics and historians commonly point to the themes, atmosphere, and haunting performance by the film's star Max Schreck as laying the template for horror films to come over the decades

Eggers' remake will be the second remake of the film following Werner Herzog's 1972 Nosferatu the Vampyre, which was also received extremely well at release. In addition to the remakes, 2000's Shadow of the Vampire offers a fictional retelling of the original film's making where actor Max Schreck, portrayed by Willem Dafoe, is implied to be an actual vampire.

Alongside Depp and Skarsgard, the upcoming remake will star Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, and frequent Eggers-collaborator Willem Dafoe. It is set for a 2024 release, but has not been given a specific date.