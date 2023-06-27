The Witcher lead Henry Cavill will soon be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. Considering that the series is just going to continue in the same canon, many fans wondered how this handoff would work. The producers of the Netflix series have teased a “meta” transition from one to the other.

Speaking to Yahoo! News, The Witcher executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski first teased Cavill's last season as Geralt: “It's a very strong season for Henry, a great final run for him as Geralt.”

In regards to the handoff from Cavill to Hemsworth, Baginski said, “Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five.”

He added, “It's very lore accurate” and “It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless.”

He concluded, “But at the same time it will be a new Geralt, it will be a new face for this character and I think it will also be very, very exciting to see.”

The Witcher is gearing up for its third season. It's an adaptation of Andrzej Sapowski's book series of the same name. Henry Cavill played the lead role of Geralt for all three seasons, and Liam Hemsworth will take over the role going forward after the third season. The third season will be split into two volumes, with the first batch of episodes (a total of five) will be released on June 29 before the second batch (of three episodes) is released nearly a month later on July 27 on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 3: Volume One will be released on June 29.