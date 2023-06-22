Lionel Messi's blockbuster move to MLS club Inter Miami hasn’t officially come to fruition yet, but everyone in the football world is voicing their opinion on the decision.

Gareth Bale, who played his final professional club games in the MLS with LAFC, said that Messi will have less pressure on him playing in the United States.

“They accept losing a bit more [in MLS],” Bale told BT Sport. “There is no consequence. You can't get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there. They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it.”

Bale appeared in 13 games for LAFC and helped them win the MLS Cup last season. The club won 13 games, lost four and drew once while Bale was on the team.

Messi said that he wants to enjoy his football “in a calmer way” and sees a move to the MLS with Inter Miami as the solution. The club has not done much winning in its brief history. Inter Miami is currently in last place in the MLS Eastern Conference with five wins and 12 losses. They have yet to have a winning season and lost in their only playoff game to date last season.

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut in the U.S. with Inter Miami on July 21. The winning may not immediately come, but Messi's arrival will make Inter Miami a must-watch club around the world.