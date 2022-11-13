Published November 13, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Jacoby Brissett still can’t believe that the Cleveland Browns managed to acquire the services of wide receiver Amari Cooper. For Brissett, the Dallas Cowboys made a poor move by parting ways with Cooper.

They’re crazy,” Brissett said looking back at the Cowboys’ decision to let go of Cooper, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Yeah, they’re crazy.”

It could be remembered that the Cowboys traded Cooper to the Browns last March along with a 2022 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2022 fifth-rounder and a 2022 sixth-rounder. So far, the star wideout has been money for Brissett and the Browns. Cooper is leading Cleveland with 553 receiving yards. He also has five of the Browns’ seven touchdown receptions.

The Browns remain a run-heavy team, but Cooper still finds ways to produce downfield. Back in Week 8, before the Browns entered the bye, Cooper reminded everyone why he is still one of the best in his position in the league, recording 131 receiving yards and a touchdown on just five receptions and seven targets in a 32-13 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys had a good reason to split ways with Amari Cooper, as they don’t seem to be interested in paying his deal that was days away from getting guaranteed at the time of his trade. That being said, Dallas could be having a much more productive offense if it still had Cooper. On the season, the Cowboys are just 25th in the league with 190.6 passing yards per game and 22nd with 322.1 total yards per contest.