“They’ve got to trust us’: Michael Pittman Jr. opens up on Colts’ lack of big plays with Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts dropped to 3-3-1 on the year after suffering a loss against the rival Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It was a low-scoring affair, with the Colts putting up just 10 points in the game, and it seemed like there were some frustrated members of the offense after the game. Via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star, Michael Pittman Jr. admitted that he wishes the offense would draw up more explosive plays and put some trust in the hands of the team’s wide receivers.

“They’ve got to trust us,” Pittman Jr. said. “Even though they’re playing zone, we’ll go out there and make those big-boy catches.”

Pittman admitted that he wished Colts quarterback Matt Ryan would take some gambles downfield more often, even in situations where the defense may be well-equipped to handle such a play.

“I can do that every single play,” said Pittman Jr. of the highlight-reel grab he made on a fourth-down shot from Ryan. “I just run the plays. Whatever’s called, I run it.”

Pittman caught six passes for 58 yards in the game. He was targeted a total of nine times but never caught a pass for more than 14 yards. Ryan only connected on one pass for 20+ yards, a 20-yard completion to rookie Alec Pierce. Parris Campbell led all Colts receivers with 10 receptions, 70 yards, and scored the game’s only offensive touchdown.

Speaking candidly, Pittman encouraged the Colts to let the receivers make plays more frequently. The lack of risky plays from the offense results in a stale approach, evidenced by their 10-point outing against the Titans. Pittman has proven time and time again that he’s capable of making difficult catches in traffic, but he just wants Ryan to feel comfortable throwing the ball into such situations.

The receiving corps in Indy is confident, they just need the opportunity to prove themselves. Hopefully, the bold comments from Michael Pittman can lead to some more explosive plays from Indy during the second half of the season.