PFL vs Bellator: Champs continues on the main card with a fight between Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero in the light heavyweight division. Santos' PFL debut didn't go as planned when he lost to Rob Wilkinson but both fighters were ultimately suspended from the PFL Regular Season due to failed drug tests meanwhile, Romero coming off a Bellator light heavyweight championship loss. With that said, check out our PFL-Bellator odds series for our Santos-Romero prediction and pick.
Thiago Santos (22-11) is going through a rough patch in his career. Before his departure from the UFC, he had gone 1-5 over his last six fights and then didn't do one better by losing in his PFL Regular Season debut. Santos was then suspended for taking a banned substance and was not able to finish out his first season with the PFL. Now, he is back to right his wrong when he takes on fellow former UFC middleweight Yoel Romero.
Yoel Romero (15-7) was at one point one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC until father time caught up with him. Since he departed from the UFC, he has gone 2-2 with Bellator most recently losing his first title shot with the promotion against Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight title. Now, Romero will look to get himself back on track at 46 years old when he takes on Thiago Santos in his PFL-Bellator debut.
Here are the PFL-Bellator Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
PFL-Bellator Odds: Thiago Santos-Yoel Romero Odds
Thiago Santos: -121
Yoel Romero: +101
Over 2.5 rounds: -230
Under 2.5 rounds: +190
Why Thiago Santos Will Win
As the highly anticipated matchup between Thiago Santos and Yoel Romero approaches, it's time to delve into the factors that could tip the scales in Santos' favor. While Romero is undoubtedly a formidable opponent with a storied career, Santos possesses the tools and attributes to secure a victory in this compelling showdown.
Santos' striking prowess is a force to be reckoned with. Known for his explosive power and relentless aggression, he has the capability to dictate the pace of the fight and impose his will on his opponents. His diverse striking arsenal, including devastating leg kicks and heavy hands, can pose significant problems for Romero, especially in the stand-up exchanges.
Furthermore, Santos' resilience and heart inside the octagon are undeniable. Despite facing adversity in past fights, he has showcased an unwavering determination and an ability to weather storms. This mental fortitude could prove to be a crucial factor in a potential war of attrition against Romero, who is also known for his durability and tenacity.
Why Yoel Romero Will Win
With the bout between Yoel Romero and Thiago Santos looming on the horizon, it's imperative to dissect the compelling reasons why Romero is primed to emerge victorious in this pivotal matchup. While Santos is a formidable adversary in his own right, Romero's unparalleled attributes and skill set position him as the favorite in this electrifying showdown.
Romero's exceptional wrestling pedigree sets him apart as a force to be reckoned with in the light heavyweight division. His Olympic-level wrestling prowess and explosive takedown ability have proven to be insurmountable for many of his opponents. Against Santos, Romero has the potential to dictate the fight with his dominant grappling, imposing his will and nullifying Santos' striking arsenal.
Romero's sheer athleticism and explosiveness are undeniable assets that have consistently posed significant challenges for his opponents. His ability to close the distance swiftly and unleash devastating strikes or secure takedowns has been a hallmark of his fighting style, making him a formidable threat in all facets of the game. Romero's experience at the highest levels of competition cannot be overlooked. Having faced and defeated some of the most revered names in the sport, he brings a wealth of knowledge and composure into every fight, which could prove to be a decisive factor against Santos.
Final Thiago Santos-Yoel Romero Prediction & Pick
This fight is a hardcore MMA fan's delight as two legends of the sport go head to head in their PFL vs. Bellator debuts in a fight that should be exciting for old and new fans alike. While Romero poses a formidable challenge, Thiago Santos possesses the attributes and capabilities to emerge victorious. With his striking prowess, resilience, evolving skill set, and experience, Santos is poised to claim a hard-fought victory against Romero. MMA fans can expect an electrifying battle between these two warriors, but ultimately, Santos has what it takes to secure the win.
Final Thiago Santos-Yoel Romero Prediction & Pick: Thiago Santos (-121), Over 2.5 Rounds (-230)