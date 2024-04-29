A tearful Thiago Silva has announced his departure from Chelsea, ending his illustrious four-year spell at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian defender, who joined the Blues as a free agent in 2020, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the club and its supporters as he prepares to move on.
Silva's departure marks the conclusion of a memorable chapter in his career, during which he made 151 appearances for Chelsea and played a pivotal role in their success. Reflecting on his time at the club, Silva shared his emotional sentiments, saying:
“Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. My sons play for Chelsea, so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.”
Silva's impact extended beyond the pitch, as he became a respected leader within the Chelsea squad. He credited former manager Frank Lampard for helping him integrate into the team, emphasizing his mutual love and respect with the club and its fans.
Despite bidding farewell for now, Silva left the door open for a potential return in the future, expressing his desire to come back in another capacity. He concluded with a poignant message: “Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day…”
As Silva departs Chelsea, he leaves a legacy of success, including Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs. While his time on the pitch may have ended due to injury, his contributions to the club will be remembered fondly by fans and teammates alike.
Silva's departure will undoubtedly void Chelsea's defense, but his professionalism and leadership qualities have set a standard for future generations. As the Blues bid farewell to a true legend of the game, they do so with gratitude and admiration for the impact he has made during his time at the club.