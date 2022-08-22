‘This is becoming ridiculous’: Tyson Fury calls for crackdown on knife crime after cousin gets stabbed to death

Tyson Fury and his family had heavy hearts this weekend after his cousin, 31-year-old Rico Burton, was stabbed to death outside of a Manchester bar in the early hours of Sunday morning. Per TMZ Sports, a 17-year-old was also involved in the incident and remains in the hospital.

Fury took to Instagram to reveal the news while pleading with the UK government to crack down on knife violence in the country.

“My cousin was murdered last night, stabbed in the neck, this is becoming ridiculous idiots carry knives. This needs to stop Asap, UK government needs to bring higher sentencing for knife crime, its a pandemic & you dont know how bad it is until its 1 of your own! Life is very precious & it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment RIP RICO BURTON may the lord god grant you a good place in heaven. see you soon.”

Tyson Fury with a very passionate post. Burton was stabbed in the neck and police have arrested two suspects in connection with the altercation. A 21-year-old was arrested at the scene, while the other, a 20-year-old, was brought in shortly after.

Supt Ewart of the Manchester Police had this to say about the incident:

“This is without doubt a senseless attack and both victims should have returned home this morning after enjoying a night out with friends,” Supt Ewart said.

Knife crimes in the UK are up 10% in the last year up until March 22nd, totaling over 49,000. Tyson Fury is certainly right. The government needs to make a chance and lay the hammer down on any people involved in these types of incidents.