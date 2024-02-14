This Is Me Now: A Love Story is Jennifer Lopez's best performance to date.

Jennifer Lopez‘s most ambitious project to date is This Is Me Now: A Love Story. The “Lets Get Loud” singer's forthcoming album is being promoted with a tie-in feature film from Prime Video.

And it's a unique project, that's for sure. Whether or not it always lands is another story. But its visual metaphors accompany many of Lopez's new songs well.

At the same point, its 60-minute runtime results in some ham-fisted story beats. And some of the set pieces look straight out of an early 2000s superhero flick.

But at its core, This Is Me Now does have strong motifs. Lopez breaks down her romantic life, her reunion with Ben Affleck, and the complexities of love in these new songs. The narrative, while rushed, does its best to drive all of the themes home.

Alas, Lopez's This Is Me Now is a commendable effort. More artists should take note and try something like this for their albums. It's not perfect, but nor is anything that's the first of its kind.

This Is Me Now: A Love Story review

After This Is Me Now's opening, which features Lopez telling an old Puerto Rican tale. This tale sets the stage for Lopez's story, heavily featuring the red rose metaphor that's seen throughout the film and the album's promotion.

A musical number ensures before Lopez is transported back into reality, sitting in her therapist's office. We then cut to a luxurious wedding. It's a sweet moment where Lopez ties the knot with a man. However, we quickly realize that this isn't her first one, or her second (much to the chagrin of her friends).

It's clear that this isn't the first time Lopez has made a big mistake. And despite the cute beginnings, they all end the same. Lopez finds herself in abusive relationships throughout This Is Me Now, and despite going to therapy, she needs to find emancipation from this and true happiness.

So, throughout This Is Me Now, Lopez embarks on a journey of self-discovery via the power of music.

Visual metaphors

Each musical number is accompanied by a giant set piece. The inaugural song shows Lopez in a sci-fi-infused factory as she encounters a giant machine that's out of control.

The strongest has to be “Rebound,” which as a song is a strong message about her tendency to go into bad relationships. If nothing else, Lopez's character in This Is Me Now can't be single. She needs to be in a relationship, even if they all end the same for her.

She's not the only one shown in this glass house, another strong metaphor presented. “We go up and down/We get lost and found/We go round and round/We fall in and out,” she sings. As she attempts to escape the abusive partner, she's constantly drawn back to him, whether it's by choice or a feeling of being trapped.

It's by-far the most horrific sequence in the moment. Luckily, some of the other ones are more lighthearted and just well-choreographed — the standout being the titular “This Is Me Now” number. It also helps that this is the best song on the album, for my money.

Zodiacal Council

To bring levity to This Is Me Nowi s the Zodiacal Council. It's filled with A-listers and hilariously meta easter eggs like having Jay Shetty as a part of the council. Keke Palmer, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, and Jane Fonda are a few of the other names in this group.

Their appearance isn't nearly as dramatic as the inner-workings of Inside Out's emotions. They aren't there to criticize Lopez's actions so much as attempt to sway her in the right direction. It's also implied that she gets together with at least one of each Zodiac sign.

Jennifer Lopez's acting

One thing that's often forgotten is that Jennifer Lopez is a capable actress. Sure, she's often acted in schlock like The Boy Next Door and Shotgun Wedding, but This Is Me Now is a stark reminder of what she's capable of.

Maybe she's aided by the fact that it's a musical film with her songs. That said, Lopez shines in the dramatic moments. She portrays real growth throughout the film, and by the end, she seems like a rebuilt woman. I don't know Lopez, nor will I ever, but maybe this is how she feels since getting married to Ben Affleck a couple of years ago.

One of the last sequences in the film sees Lopez do her own take on Singin' in the Rain. “I like the rain,” she says. “Magical things happen.”

She then leaves her therapy appointment and walks down an empty, rainy city street. Even if it looks gloomy, she seems freer than ever.

Should you watch This Is Me Now: A Love Story?

This Is Me Now: A Love Story has paved the way for more artists to do a concept album film tie-in like this. Jennifer Lopez gives the performance of a lifetime in this film.

Some of the set pieces look like a mid-budget music video, which may be the result of the film being a collection of music videos strung together by a narrative about self-discovery. The personal beats are when it's at its best. And the music isn't too shabby, either.

Grade: B-

This Is Me Now: A Love Story will be released on February 16 on Prime Video.