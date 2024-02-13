What could have had 'The Bear' actress Ayo Edebiri apologizing to J-Lo with tears?

During a recent Variety cover story, Jennifer Lopez revealed that comedian Ayo Edebiri apologized to her with tears in her eyes before they filmed their “Saturday Night Live” episode in February. Edebiri, the host of the episode, had previously made critical comments about Lopez during a 2020 episode of the “Scam Goddess” podcast, resurfacing on social media just before their collaboration.

In response to host Laci Mosley's assertion that Lopez's career was akin to a scam, Edebiri had remarked that Lopez seemed to think she was on multiple tracks but wasn't actively involved in singing for most of her songs. She referenced write-ups claiming Lopez didn't have time to make it to the studio, questioning what Lopez was busy doing if not singing.

Jennifer Lopez recounted in the interview how Edebiri approached her in the “Saturday Night Live” dressing room, expressing deep remorse for her past comments. Lopez described Edebiri as mortified and sweet, with tears in her eyes, conveying her regret over the hurtful remarks. Despite the apology, Lopez stated that similar criticisms throughout her career hadn't affected her.

“She came to my dressing room and apologized with tears in her eyes, saying how terrible it was that she had said those things.”

Edebiri's contrition was evident during the “Saturday Night Live” episode, where she appeared in a sketch addressing rude social media comments. In the sketch, Edebiri's character acknowledges the impact of thoughtless online behavior, nodding indirectly to her own past comments and the importance of being more considerate in the future.

The incident serves as a reminder of the power and consequences of words spoken in public forums, even in the context of comedy. Edebiri's sincere apology and subsequent acknowledgment on a national platform highlight the importance of accountability and reflection in the face of criticism.