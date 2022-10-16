‘This is nothing new to us’: Aaron Judge speaks out with Yankees’ backs against the wall

The New York Yankees are a game away from being sent home. One half inning was the difference between them having two games to close out the Guardians to now having their backs against the wall in Cleveland. Aaron Judge has largely struggled in the series, but he’s not acting like the end is near.

The Yankees slugger, whose record-breaking home run season captivated baseball fans all year, spoke out after the crushing defeat.

“We’re playing tomorrow’s game no matter what,” voiced Aaron Judge.”Lost a tough one tonight. We’ve just got to come back, do our thing these next two games. Take it back to the Bronx. As simple as that.”

It’s been far from simple for Judge at the plate thus far in the series. He managed to get the monkey off his back with a game-tying 2-run homer in the top of the third inning, but prior to that he was 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts to start the series. The HR is his only hit thus far.

“We’ve been dealing with adversity all year long,” Aaron Judge continued. “This is nothing new to us. Keep our heads up, go out there, and just do our job tomorrow.”

"We've been dealing with adversity all year long. This is nothing new to us." – Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/FIJSscG7X2 — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 16, 2022

The adversity level doesn’t get much higher than having your season come down to one game. The Yankees had incredible highs and disheartening lows throughout the season. Aaron Judge was one of the few constants that kept the team afloat. Now it’s time for him to lead the team once again out of the hole they’ve found themselves in.