Aaron Judge gets honest on getting booed during Yankees’ Game 2 loss vs. Guardians

Aaron Judge has had his fair share of struggles in the New York Yankees’ ALDS clash against the Cleveland Guardians.

After finishing regular season play on a dominant note, Judge has so far failed to carry over this momentum into the postseason. The All-Star outfielder has struck out seven times in eight at-bats in the ALDS, and he also boasts a lowly .111 OBP.

Boos were ringing out across Yankee Stadium after Judge struck out for the fourth time in Game 2 of the series. This was also the fourth time that the 2022 American League MVP Award favorite has logged a golden sombrero in a postseason game, and all have come against Cleveland.

After the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to Cleveland in Game 2, Judge took some time to react to getting booed during the contest. Overall, the slugger well recognizes that he has to up his play for the reigning AL East champions.

“It’s happened many of times through my career here,” Judge said. “There’s nothing I can do. I gotta play better, that’s what it comes down to.

“Didn’t do the job tonight, especially as a leadoff hitter, I gotta get on base. I gotta make something happen in the basepath.”

As Judge touched on, Game 2 of the ALDS was not the first time that he received boos from the Yankees stadium crowd. For one, he garnered plenty of boos four games into the regular season when he struck out twice in the Yankees’ 3-0 home defeat to the Toronto Blue Jays on April 11.

For now, Judge will have an opportunity to get back on track in Game 3 of the series coming on Saturday.