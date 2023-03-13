Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

A year after the slap heard around the world, the Oscars is back but with a different vibe, thanks to Ke Huy Quan’s win. His performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once has definitely turned heads and the 95th Academy Awards is giving the former Indiana Jones star the perfect exclamation by giving him the Best Supporting Award. In turn, Quan went out and melted hearts in his acceptance speech.

"Please, follow your dreams" – Ke Huy Quan accepts his #Oscar for best supporting actor in #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce pic.twitter.com/Exx1GPcQCX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023

Upon being named the Best Supporting Actor for his role as Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Quan goes to the stage with tears as the crowd goes wild. He starts with his speech by saying that his 84-year old mother is watching at home while exclaiming that he just won an Oscar, prompting the attendees to cheer louder.

Still crying, Quan recounts how he started on a boat as a child and spent a year in a refugee camp. Now, on the grandest stage of it all, he has now won an Academy Award, proving that his life is the American Dream. Quan then goes on to thank his mother, brother, co-stars in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Jeff Cohen, his co-star in Goonies as a child actor. He then ends his speech by thanking his wife for always making him believe that dreams come true.

Naturally, those following this Oscars 2023 moment joined in on the fun to celebrate the actor’s big win.

There is NOBODY more happy to be in this room than Ke Huy Quan. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y6YweycfW1 — Phil Yu (@angryasianman) March 13, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ke Huy Quan's win is not just big for Vietnamese and Asian Americans like me. It's big for EVERYONE who's been told there is no place for them at the table. "Mom I just won an Oscar!!" Damn right you did. THANK YOU.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/ADUcWjiFh5 — Larry Huynh (@larryhuynh) March 13, 2023

Two years ago, Ke Huy Quan lost his health insurance after filming Everything Everywhere All At Once. Today, he just won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role. Everything Everywhere All It Once. Ke Huy Quan is an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/4jZs0CHfHN — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 13, 2023

Can we give Ke Huy Quan a second Oscar for that speech — Schaffrillas (@Schaffrillas) March 13, 2023

With Quan’s big win for his impressive role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, it’s safe to say that the actor will be living the dream for many years to come.