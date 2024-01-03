Doesn't anyone believe in true love anymore? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce do!... we're pretty sure.

Try as it might, the New York Times deep dive piece on Travis Kelce's business managers, twin brothers Aaron and André Eanes, probably won't dispel the pernicious social media conspiracy theory that his relationship with Taylor Swift is one big publicity stunt. In fact, it might even exacerbate the baseless rumor.

The article discusses the long-term roots of Kelce's celebrity superstardom and the meticulous planning by his management team to catapult Kelce into the A-list of the cultural zeitgeist.

However, Aaron and André Eanes are quick to point out that Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift evolved entirely organically and has nothing to do with their business plan. As the article explains, “Before you run to YouTube and TikTok to research conspiracy theories, no, the plan did not include Taylor Swift.”

The report goes on to explain that “Mr. Kelce’s managers have a window of time between the ending of the Super Bowl in February and the beginning of training camp in July in which their plan for the Kelce brand must unfold. Once the season starts, Mr. Kelce manifests what he wants on his own.”

Kelce of course famously announced his romantic interest in Taylor Swift during an in-season episode of the New Heights podcast he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, and Swift admits that their relationship started from there.

However the fact that their romantic relationship wasn't part of Kelce's business plan doesn't mean his team won't use the newfound publicity to their benefit.

“While Mr. Kelce’s shift into a more mainstream form of celebrity was planned out before he met Ms. Swift,” the article explains, “there is no question that the doubling of his prospective audience — from mostly men between the ages of 18 and 49 to a far larger group bolstered heavily by Ms. Swift’s female fans of all ages — has changed the calculus for where the plan goes from here.”

Richard Lovett, the co-chairman of renowned talent agency C.A.A. (which represents Kelce in his entertainment pursuits), explains “The awareness of Travis is much larger and with an even broader audience.”

“It’s accelerated that which was probably inevitable in terms of his level of awareness and appeal,” Lovett continues.

The truth is that Travis Kelce‘s personal and professional lives just both seem to be blossoming in tandem, as have those of his pop superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift. It's only natural that their shared celebrity stock will rise due to the coupling. But telling the internet to be happy for a successful couple rather than fuel more conspiracy theories about them might be too much to ask.