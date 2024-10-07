Following a bitter playoff exit in the Wild Card series, the Houston Astros face significant roster challenges this offseason. With the probable departures of star and fan favorite Alex Bregman and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, the Astros must proactively address these gaps to maintain their competitive edge.

They also need to address a gaping hole on their roster, and that would be at first base. Here are three trades that would not only fill critical positions but could also inject fresh talent into the Astros’ lineup.

With the worst farm system in baseball, the Astros should seek talent outside the organization via trade. 99% of the time, trades within your division will not happen, so naturally, players from the A's, Rangers, Angels, and Mariners won't be on this list. However, plenty of sneaky good trade options exist for the ‘Stros.

Targeting Yandy Díaz from the Rays

With the expected departure of Alex Bregman leaving a considerable hole at third base, Tampa Bay Rays’ Yandy Díaz emerges as an ideal replacement. Especially given his strong performance in 2024. Díaz posted a .281 batting average and a .341 on-base percentage, underpinned by his excellent plate discipline. His power metrics were also robust, with a slugging percentage that complemented his ability to consistently get on base. In 2023, Díaz had a career year, slashing .330/.410/.522 respectively. He earned an all-star nod, a silver slugger and finished 6th in MVP voting in the American League.

To acquire Díaz, the Astros could offer Rhett Kouba, a promising right-handed pitcher who is nearing MLB readiness in Triple-A, and Chase Jaworsky, a flexible infielder from Single-A who shows potential with both glove and bat. This trade would provide the Rays with upcoming talent suitable for their developmental model, while the Astros would secure a high-OBP player capable of filling Bregman’s shoes.

Christian Encarnacion-Strand

The release of José Abreu left a gap at first base that the Astros have struggled to fill. Christian Encarnacion-Strand from the Cincinnati Reds would be an excellent target to address this need. In 2024, Encarnacion-Strand had a down year, with numbers that don't jump off the page. His slashline of .190/.220/.293 can definitely Astros fans away, however, the potential he can bring to the ball club is something fans should be excited for.

In just 211 minor league games (from 2022-2023), Encarnacion-Strand has slashed .322/.386/.604 while slugging 56 home runs. The unbelievable raw power that Encarnacion-Strand brings is unmatched, and if developed correctly, the Astros can add yet another powerful bat to the lineup behind Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez.

The trade could involve sending Zach Cole, a promising outfielder in Double-A, along with Nick Hernandez, a reliable bullpen arm, and Forrest Whitley, a former top prospect needing a new environment to rediscover his form. This package offers the Reds potential immediate and future value, while the Astros would acquire a powerful and productive first baseman.

Freddy Peralta

Justin Verlander's potential retirement poses a significant challenge to the Astros' starting rotation. Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers presents an attractive solution. Despite a challenging 2024, Peralta maintained a strong strikeout rate with 200 Ks over 173.2 innings and held a respectable 3.68 ERA. His propensity for strikeouts and ability to handle innings would be invaluable for the Astros.

Back in 2023, Peralta really broke out for the Brewers, and was an all-star that year. He brings electric stuff and has been as reliable and consistent as they get the last three seasons. With an Astros rotation that has struggled with injury and depth issues the last few seasons, adding a veteran like Peralta would be a huge step in the right direction, especially if the club still has a “win now” attitude.

A compelling trade package for Peralta could include Pedro Leon, an outfield prospect with notable power and speed, and Trey Dombroski, a left-handed pitcher showing potential in Double-A. Including cash considerations could also sweeten the deal, making it financially appealing for the Brewers while securing a key piece for the Astros’ future rotation aspirations.

These trades are designed not just to fill the gaps but to strategically enhance the Astros’ roster in areas of critical need. Acquiring Díaz would stabilize the infield both defensively and offensively. Peralta would bolster the pitching staff, bringing a high-ceiling arm into the rotation. Meanwhile, Encarnacion-Strand would provide the necessary power at first base that the Astros have been missing.

As the Astros navigate this pivotal offseason, these moves would signify a strong intent to remain at the forefront of contention in the American League. Each player targeted in these trades brings a unique set of skills that would mesh well with the Astros' current roster composition, providing a blend of youth and veteran presence. As the team looks to rebound from their playoff disappointment, these strategic acquisitions would be key in shaping a competitive team for the 2025 season and beyond.