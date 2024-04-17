It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and there is sure to be more transfer portal chaos in the second window.
In today's college football world, the transfer portal is one of the most important aspects of the game. Before NIL and the transfer portal began to dominate the college football landscape, everything was very different. Players weren't transferring to other schools because they thought they could get more NIL money elsewhere, and it was also much more difficult to transfer and often required the player to sit out for a season. A lot of players have good reason to transfer and shouldn't be punished for it, but with the new rules, some players jump ship when things don't go their way, and that's the big issue that people have with it.
People have issues with NIL and the transfer portal, but they have also brought positives to the game. It is good for players that actually have a good reason to transfer to be able to do so easily and not have to miss an entire season. Also, these players that are bringing in millions of dollars of revenue to their schools are getting paid for it. College football fans are thrilled too because NIL helped bring back the NCAA football video game. There are definitely positives, but there are still some things to work out to make this new era of college sports better.
Like it or not, NIL and the transfer portal are huge parts of college football now. With spring football winding down, the transfer portal is once again going to be a huge talking point. When the season ended, there was a lot of news regarding the portal, and the college football world is ready to do it all again for the second wave.
One team with a big season coming up is Nebraska football. The Cornhuskers are desperate for some success as they haven't even been to a bowl game since 2016, and they can maximize their talent by picking up some more players in the transfer portal.
Nebraska football needs to have a big season
The past decade hasn't been kind to the Nebraska football team, and the Cornhuskers are a traditional college football powerhouse. They have one of the best fan bases in the country, and the fan base demands excellence. It has been a long time since they got it. When Scott Frost took over as the head coach for Nebraska, it looked like they were close to getting back to the top of college football. Frost had a lot of competitive teams, including maybe the best 3-9 team ever, but he never got the Cornhuskers back.
Now, Matt Rhule is the new head coach of the Nebraska football team, and his first season in charge looked very similar to those Scott Frost teams. There were a lot of chances for wins, but when it got time to crunch time, they often folded. The Cornhuskers yet again failed to make a bowl game, and now the pressure is on a little bit more in year two for Rhule.
It will be a huge season for the Cornhuskers, and adding some talent in the transfer portal this spring would be a good idea. Here are three players that Nebraska should be targeting.
Jacurri Brown, QB, Miami
The quarterback position is going to be an interesting one for Nebraska next season. Matt Rhule made his first massive splash in the recruiting world as five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, the number two QB in the 2024 recruiting class, flipped his commitment from Georgia over to the Cornhuskers. This could be the player that helps Nebraska return to the top. However, taking a QB in the transfer portal still wouldn't be a bad idea.
Jacurri Brown is a name to pay attention to in the transfer portal as he is transferring from Miami. Brown was rated pretty highly out of high school, and he would be a good addition to the Nebraska QB room. Dylan Raiola is the future for this program, but he will be a true freshman this season. Who knows how college ready he will be, and having good competition for the position would be good for the Cornhuskers. QB was a big issue for this team last year, and they certainly need to tighten it up this season.
Damien Martinez, RB, Oregon State
Nebraska football should end up being solid at QB next year with either Raiola or whoever is good enough to beat him out in a competition, and they will need a good RB room to go with that QB room. Damien Martinez is a running back that they could take a look at in the transfer portal. He is transferring from Oregon State, and he has had two very good seasons with the Beavers. He has averaged over six YPC in both seasons that he has played, and he rushed for 1,185 yards last year. He is a very good running back.
Jason Zandamela, IOL, USC
College football games are often won at the line of scrimmage, and Nebraska football has always been a program that has been tough in the trenches. That part of the game will continue to be crucial for them, and they should look at some players on both the o-line and the d-line in the transfer portal. Jason Zandamela from USC is someone to consider. Zandamela was a very highly-rated recruit out of high school and he is now one of the most attractive transfer portal players out there. He is going to get a lot of attention, and the Cornhuskers should think about giving him a look.