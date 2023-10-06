SIt's already a known fact at this point that Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is him. Well, Danny Green, who was then with the Toronto Raptors, found that out early in the All-NBA guard's career when he was still a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In an interview, Green narrated just how a young Gilgeous-Alexander gave him the business with the smooth and silky game the Thunder currently see on a nightly basis.

“I picked him up full court. I’m like ‘I'ma see what he’s really about.’ He showed me… He hit the mid-range… Sh*t was cash… All I heard was ‘BUST HIS A** SHAI!’”

Long story short, the current Philadelphia 76ers guard screwed around and well, found out. Digging into the archives, it seems like this was the particular game Green was referring to.

The Raptors did win that game pretty handily. But SGA did show what he was all about, leading the Clippers with 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 9-of-15 shooting. As for Green, he had just four points in 20 minutes of trying to keep up with the Hamilton, Ontario native, who was clearly playing inspired in his first NBA game in his home country at the time.

Fast-forward to today, Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as, at the very least, a top-10 player in the NBA. The 25-year-old is coming off the best year of his career in 2022-23 with the Thunder, where he averaged 31.4 points per game on 62.6 percent true shooting, to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals.

The Thunder are in line for a breakout campaign this 2023-24 season with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way.