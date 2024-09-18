While fans finalize their record predictions for the Oklahoma City Thunder, they have been mentioned as possible NBA champions by NFL insider Adam Schefter. While he was on the show “NBA Today,” he predicted the Thunder to win the championship and made a joke saying if it comes true, he will take over Adrian Wojnarowski's position as ESPN's NBA insider since the reporter made the shocking news to retire.

“I'm gonna take the New York Knicks against the Oklahoma City Thunder and I'm gonna crown OKC as the new NBA Champion. If they do go ahead and win it, I will officially be applying to take over Woj's job to become the new NBA insider.”

Adam Schefter's Thunder claim comes after Adrian Wojnarowski news

There is no doubt that Wojnarowski was trusted by many fans of basketball to be the lead person to break news regarding trades, free agency moves, and more, but released a statement on his X, formerly Twitter, account explaining why he's deciding to retire. Besides sending his appreciation to ESPN, he would talk briefly about accepting the general manager position of St. Bonaventure's basketball program.

“This craft transformed my life, but I've decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry,” Wojnarowski said. “I understand the commitment required in my role and it's an investment that I'm no longer driven to make. Time isn't in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful. I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers. No one has benefitted more than me from the belief, trust and generosity of others.”

“The past seven years at ESPN have been a particular privilege,” Wojnarowski continued. “I'm appreciative of the company's leadership – especially Jimmy Pitaro and Cristina Daglas – for the understanding and acceptance of my decision to make a life change. After all these years reporting on everyone's teams, I'm headed back to my own.”

Adrian Wojnarowski's next chapter involves his alma mater

In the role with his alma mater of St. Bonaventure, the press release states that he “will serve the coaching staff in managing a wide range of responsibilities including name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities and as a liaison with collectives; transfer portal management; recruit, family and alumni player relationships; professional player programs; and program fundraising.”

“I'm thrilled and humbled to return to St. Bonaventure with an opportunity to serve the university, Coach Mark Schmidt and our elite Atlantic 10 men's basketball program,” Wojnarowski said in the school's press release. “In these changing times of college sports, I'm eager to join a championship program that combines high-level basketball, national television exposure, pro preparation and NIL opportunities with an intimate, supportive educational environment.”

It remains to be seen if ESPN will fill in Wojnarowski's role, but if the Thunder do win it all, Schefter will be laughing looking back. With Oklahoma City is ascending, it could be a good call.