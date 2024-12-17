Oklahoma City Thunder prospect Buddy Boeheim and the Oklahoma City Blue went 2-0 in their mini-series against the Austin Spurs after their 117-95 win. After Boeheim's streak of scoring six threes in three games snapped, he could be starting a new one after netting seven against the Spurs.

He tied Jahmi'us Ramsey's team-high with 24 points on 8-of-15 floor attempts, including 7-of-11 from deep, after scoring three in the Blue's first game against Austin. After the win, Blue head coach Kameron Woods said Buddy's knack for creating high-quality looks has been the key to his success, leading to great opportunities for his teammates.

“We want to keep the ball hot. We want to find the best shot. Buddy has a gravity towards him that opens up stuff for everybody else. I've said it about him before, but my favorite thing about him is when there's two on the ball, he doesn't miss the open guy. He never does. For a guy who you argue can shoot any three he wants because he makes them at such a high clip, he never misses the open guy. And I think that's contagious. If he's passing up good ones to get a great one, everybody is,” Woods concluded.

In their first matchup against the Spurs, the Blue survived a late fourth-quarter comeback by Austin, led by starting point guard Malachi Flynn's 28 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Blue's Cameron Brown drained a big three down the stretch that beat the 24-second shot clock and made it a two-possession game with only six seconds left. Oklahoma City 120-114.

Woods talked about the significance of his team's final play of the night.

“He had the same look in our last game and missed it. That would have won the game against Birmingham, and it was almost the exact same shot, except it was from the wing,” Woods said. “So to me, that play is a result of Ramsey [making] an unselfish pass.”

Ramsey (21 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Logan Johnson's triple-double (21 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds) led the Blue in the first set of a 2-0 weekend against the Spurs at the Paycom Center.

Buddy Boeheim drains six threes in three consecutive games

After Thunder prospect Buddy Boeheim connected on six threes against the Capitanes earlier this month, he began an impressive streak of efficient three-point shooting. Then, he went 10-for-17 in his two previous outings against the Spurs. Boeheim, the son of Syracuse basketball's legendary retired head coach Jim Boeheim, signed an Exhibit-10 deal with the Thunder in October.

He's averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 threes on 43.5% shooting, including 43.1% from deep.