My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder had an encouraging 2022-23 season that saw them just barely miss out on the playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their second Play-In Tournament game. There are lots of reasons to be excited about the future of the Thunder, with one of them being the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren suffered a foot injury before the start of the season for the Thunder, and was ruled out for the entire campaign shortly thereafter. Even without him, the Thunder still managed to put together an encouraging season, which should help them improve even more next year. Holmgren could end up being a star in the making, and it sounds like he could end up being ready for the start of Oklahoma City’s Summer League action, according to general manager Sam Presti.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He’ll want to play for sure because he’ll play anywhere, anytime. It’s just a matter of if it’s the right thing for him physically at that point.” – Sam Presti, Marc Stein

Holmgren obviously hasn’t taken the floor in an NBA game yet, but he was an extremely hyped prospect in college, and should be able to make an immediate impact for Oklahoma City. And then when you add him to a young squad, led by guys like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, it makes OKC look even more dangerous moving forward. It was disappointing to see Holmgren be unable to take the floor in his rookie campaign, but it looks like he could be close to returning to action for the Thunder.