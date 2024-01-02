It seems as if Chet Holmgren has bigger aspirations and goals than what he has achieved so far.

What a season it's been so far for the Oklahoma City Thunder and rookie big man Chet Holmgren. While he has technically been in the league for two years now, Holmgren sat out all of the 2022-23 season with a foot injury, thus making this year his rookie season. Nobody predicted that the Thunder would be 22-9 at the start of 2024, but here we are looking at Oklahoma City as a real threat in the Western Conference.

Holmgren has been great this season for the Thunder. Aside from ranking third on the team in scoring next to MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren has helped OKC become one of the best defensive teams in the league. Even though he is right at the top of the Rookie of the Year race with Victor Wembanyama, the Thunder rookie still believes he has a lot left to prove.

Ahead of the Thunder's matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Holmgren was asked about what he believes he has proven to this point in the season. Holmgren's response was short and very clear.

“I haven’t proved s**t. I’ve only played 30 games,” Holmgren told reporters, via Michael Martin. “Still got a long way to go.”

Through 31 games, Holmgren has been nothing short of fantastic for the Thunder. The rookie big man has not missed a single game yet, averaging 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per contest.

While he may feel like he hasn't proven anything yet, Holmgren has proved that the Thunder are young team to be taken seriously. The Thunder can win games in more ways than one, and the spark Holmgren has given them in the frontcourt is exactly what Oklahoma City has been lacking through the years.

Gilgeous-Alexander's rise to stardom has obviously set this organization on the path to success, but Holmgren's contributions are just as vital to their rapid growth. The contributions Holmgren has made to his team this season have been vital.

A favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award next to Wembanyama, it's clear to see why Holmgren would say what he did. The Thunder rookie has never been one to spotlight his individual achievements, nor does he want to make his team's success about himself. Holmgren simply wants to continuing winning games. In order to do so at the highest level possible, he knows that he needs to continue to grow.

Holmgren has proven a lot so far this season and will only continue to get better.