The rookie sensation kept it real when asked if the Thunder were contenders.

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued their hot play, topping the Boston Celtics 127-123 for their eighth win in nine games.

Rookie Chet Holmgren had14 points, seven assists and four blocks for the Thunder, who entered the night with the league’s fourth-best record. After the game, Holmgren was asked about the Thunder's status as a contender, according to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder:

“Chet Holmgren was asked if OKC could be a contender this year: “We have over 50 games in the regular season left to play. So to worry about playing in the NBA Finals on January 2nd…we’ll miss out on opportunities to get better.” Chet says they’re focused on the Hawks.”

Holmgren has been great this season for the Thunder. Aside from ranking third on the team in scoring next to MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren has helped OKC become one of the best defensive teams in the league. Even though he is right at the top of the Rookie of the Year race with Victor Wembanyama, the Thunder rookie still believes he has a lot left to prove.

Before Tuesday's game between the Thunder and Boston, Holmgren was asked about what he believes he has proven to this point in the season. Holmgren's response was short and very clear.

“I haven’t proved s**t. I’ve only played 30 games,” Holmgren told reporters. “Still got a long way to go.”

Through 31 games, Holmgren has been nothing short of fantastic for the Thunder. The rookie big man has not missed a single game yet, averaging 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per contest.