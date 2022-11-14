Published November 14, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

It looks like Chet Holmgren got even more excited to join the Oklahoma City Thunder after witnessing Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a show against the New York Knicks.

On Sunday, both Giddey and SGA stepped up big time to power the Thunder to a 145-135 victory over the Knicks. Giddey had a monster triple-double of 24 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, while Gilgeous-Alexander continued his epic scoring streak with 38 points on top of five boards and eight dimes.

For what it’s worth, Giddey’s incredible display even allowed him to make history, becoming just the second player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a triple-double in his first two games at Madison Square Garden.

After the Thunder’s win, Holmgren quickly took to Instagram to heap praise on his teammates. He uploaded a graphic of their stats from the game and captioned it with, “Him 1 and 2” along with several Thunder and dancing emojis.

Chet Holmgren after seeing Josh Giddey post a triple-double and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explode for 37 points… Imagine what this trio can do together… #ThunderUppic.twitter.com/A8fs6J60Zm — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) November 14, 2022

Is Chet Holmgren signifying he’s ready to become the third star of the team behind Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? Well, it certainly looks like it.

To be fair, it’s hard not to get excited about the future of the Thunder with Giddey and SGA manning the backcourt. If you add Holmgren to the equation, Oklahoma City is certainly poised to be a scary team in the future.

Holmgren remains out as he recovers from the Lisfranc injury he sustained during the offseason. When he makes his NBA debut in 2023-24, though, it will definitely be a sight to see.