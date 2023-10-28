The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season. They've been on the road for their first two games of the year and are 2-0. They caused a player's only meeting by the Chicago Bulls in their season opener. They followed that up with a come from behind win in the final few minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren was a driving force behind the win and he gave his thoughts following the game via Nick Gallo of Bally Sports Oklahoma.

"Togetherness. We had to do it together."@NickAGallo with @luthebeast and @ChetHolmgren following tonight's gritty game in Cleveland ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TZfL8sGOkQ — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) October 28, 2023

“Honestly, I don't even know, I'm just excited. I'm still new to the job,” Holmgren said. “This feels great. There's a lot of work to be done, our whole team knows that. Down the stretch we really stuck together and that's how we came out with this outcome.”

Holmgren also expanded upon being able to gut out a gritty win in a hostile environment. The Thunder were down by ten points with a little over two minutes left in the game before rallying to win.

“It just comes down to trusting each other and what we can do out there,” Holmgren added. “We did a great job of that down the stretch of the game, and we just got to continue throughout the season. I feel like we have moments where we can get better, but all teams have that. It's early in the season and we're gonna get in the film room and practice and work the kinks out.”

Chet Holmgren missed all of last season for the Thunder due to an injury he suffered in the offseason. Now that he's healthy and making his NBA debut, he's a contender for the Rookie of the Year Award.