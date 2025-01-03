Head coach Mark Daigneault and the Oklahoma City Thunder extended their winning streak to 13 in a 116-98 win against the Los Angeles Clippers, setting a record for most consecutive wins in franchise history. Scoring a game-high 29 points on 9-of-17 attempts, All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to strengthen his MVP case. The Thunder outscored the Clippers 42-30 in the third quarter, which propelled them to an 18-point victory against the Clippers.

Does the 13-game winning streak, longest streak in Thunder history, mean anything to Daigneault?

“Only the respect we have for the teams ahead of us,” Daigneault replied. “The teams that have been ahead of us have set a great standard that we have great respect for. But we're not sitting there counting records or counting winning streaks, we're just attacking what's right in front of us. We did a great job of that today with our preparation in the game. We're going to wake up tomorrow. We have a zero-game winning streak tomorrow.

“We have to get ready to play a really, really good team that's also playing really well right now.”

The Thunder's record-breaking 13-game winning streak improved their record to 28-5. Oklahoma City now has a 5.5 game lead ahead of the Memphis Grizzlies atop the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander also finished with eight assists, three rebounds, and a pair of steals. Jalen Williams added 18 points, four assists, and two steals, and Isaiah Hartenstein added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two blocks.

Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's contagious approach

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talked about Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's effect on his teammates. The contagious approach on both ends of the floor has led to the Thunder becoming one of the toughest teams the beat this season. The team's relentlessness is committed to facets of the game that don't always show up in the box score.

However, for Daigneault, it's a commitment that's translates to winning.

“They’re committed to the invisible things that help the team win,” Daigneault said. “Ball pressure doesn’t get you a lot of attention, and so many of those things on that end of the floor are subtle. And you’re only committed to them if you’re committed to team success, and we have a group of guys that are committed to that. As a result of that, there’s a contagiousness around that. They feed off each other.”

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Thunder will look to extend their winning streak to 13 against the Knicks at the Paycom Center.