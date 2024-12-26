Oklahoma City Thunder center Jaylin Williams made his regular-season debut in the Thunder’s 123-105 win against the Washington Wizards. Coach Mark Daigneault and his team returned home after the Thunder’s grueling stretch in their traveling schedule. After Williams had suffered a hamstring injury in training camp, fans at the Paycom Center welcomed him back in Monday’s win.

Williams received a standing ovation when he checked into the game during the first half. After the win, Daigneault addressed what having Jaylin back means to the Thunder.

“It was great to have J-Will back. He’s the ultimate compete-together player,” Daigneault said. “His ability to endure a trying individual time for himself, professionally, at least. And stay spirited and inside the team is really a testament to his character and resilience. So, I was really happy for him.”

Mark Daigneault says the reception Williams received at the Paycom Center proves the level of love and support the team shares with its Oklahoma City fanbase.

“The reception they gave him shows unbelievable support,” Daigneault added. “I’ve always said we have the wind in our backs with our fanbase, and on behalf of our team, we want to wish everybody a happy holiday. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of your lives and don’t take that for granted. We don’t take for granted the support that our fans give us. I thought our moment was a great example of that. So, happy holidays to everybody.”

Jaylin Williams finished with three points, two assists, and one block in eight minutes for the Thunder.

Jalen Williams confirms generous Christmas charity donation

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams didn't play on Christmas Day, but that didn’t prevent him from donating dozens of pairs of sneakers to a local Goodwill thrift store. After word about his donation spread across the city, a reporter asked him about it following the Thunder’s win against the Wizards.

“75 pairs or something like that,” Williams said. “There were some Harden 7s in there, Harden 8s, Sambas, Shelltoes; just a bunch of Adidas stuff that I may have worn once or never got the chance to wear. You know what I mean? Stuff that I know I won’t wear again, and Adidas is good.”

Some Thunder fans could purchase a pair of Williams’ game-worn sneakers at a reasonably good price.

“They send me so many shoes I’ll have like duplicates of the same shoe. I think I signed a couple of my game-worn ones in there,” Williams added.

The Thunder face the Pacers on Thursday.