Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sustain this NBA MVP-calibre season?

The Oklahoma City Thunder avoided being part of the teams with double-digit losses in their season record. A large contributor to this triumph was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's NBA MVP-calibre masterclass on the offensive end. Everyone else on the squad was able to carry out the defensive load and score above their averages. All of which culminated in a stinker for Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

Fans of the Thunder superstar went wild before the final buzzer even dawned on the Nuggets. Proclamations like, “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the MVP, and it's not close after tonight. 100% effort and impact on both sides of the floor every night can't be ignored anymore” were dropped.

Some members of the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fan club even demanded that he get more love from NBA MVP voters, “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be getting MVP votes.”

SGA popped off in the face of the defending champions. He outgunned Nikola Jokic by recording 40 points on perfect free throw shooting and knocking down 14 out of his 20 field goal attempts. The Thunder star was even blazing from deep as his clip from beyond the arc amounted to 66.6%.

This is why statements like, “I’ve seen enough Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for MVP” and “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a SERIOUS MVP candidate” come as no shock.

He has been on a tear so far and always comes up with an infectious outburst. The Thunder are now on a three-game winning streak because of his efforts to facilitate. Ideas like, “Okay so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be MVP if the season continues like this.” do not seem bad at all considering his recent outings.

Will the Thunder get another Most Valuable Player recipient after Russell Westbrook?