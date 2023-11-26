Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren continues to amaze during his rookie campaign and he recently achieved a feat not even Kevin Durant reached.

Chet Holmgren has been having a standout rookie season for the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Saturday night, the rookie big man continued to add to his Rookie of the Year campaign, recording 33 points and five made triples against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite the Sixers coming away with a 127-123 road victory, the Thunder have been fantastic this season at 11-5 overall. Holmgren has had his fingerprints all over the team's success early on this season and he recently made franchise history. With 33 points on Saturday night, Holmgren has now recorded multiple 30-point games in the first month of his career, making him the first player in franchise history to achieve this feat, according to NBA History.

The OKC Thunder and Seattle SuperSonics have had some terrific talents take the court for them like Ray Allen, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Kevin Durant. However, Holmgren being able to achieve something not even Durant has done is quite remarkable.

While Durant came close to recording multiple 30-point games through the first month of his NBA career, the now 13-time All-Star and Thunder/SuperSonics great only did so once with 35 points against the Indiana Pacers on November 30, 2007. At the time, this was Durant's career-high during his rookie season.

Through the first 16 games of his career, Holmgren is now averaging 18.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range following Saturday's game.

As far as the race for the Rookie of the Year award goes, Holmgren has put together quite the resume through the first month or so of the 2023-24 season. San Antonio Spurs rookie and first overall pick Victor Wembamyama has always been a standout rookie talent alongside Detroit Pistons rookie wing Ausar Thompson.

Chet Holmgren and the Thunder will be looking to get back to their winning ways and take the top spot in the Western Conference standings on Tuesday when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, who also reside at the top of the NBA.