Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was recently asked who would be in his all-time starting five by NBA2K and surprisingly, he left out the legendary LeBron James.

Instead, he chose Allen Iverson as his backcourt mate while also selecting Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O'Neal as his other teammates:

An SGA & AI backcourt would be 🔥🔥 See who else Shai had in his all-time starting 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/zgnXVYsDd2 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 14, 2023

What a first unit that would be. The duo of SGA and AI is absolutely lethal and just oozes athleticism. Kobe and MJ at the 3 and 4? Man, no one would beat this group. Especially with the dominant Shaq down low, too.

Just because Gilgeous-Alexander doesn't have Bron in his starting five, doesn't mean he's not a fan. I mean, the things The King is doing in his late 30s are ridiculous. We've never witnessed anything like it. To many, LeBron is considered the GOAT.

But, if you're asking Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he's probably taking Jordan as his GOAT. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

The Thunder guard is undoubtedly making a name for himself and is arguably a top-10 player in the Association. SGA really broke onto the scene in 2022-23, averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per night while shooting 51% from the field. He ranked fourth in the league in scoring as well.

Behind Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC has a very promising young core and even made the play-in last season. That was just a glimpse into the future. With SGA coming off a ridiculous campaign plus Chet Holmgren returning from injury, the future is very bright for this franchise.

Who knows, maybe SGA will be an MVP candidate in 2023-24.