A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Oklahoma City Thunder suffered a shock loss against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday on a night that they did not have the services of All-Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA is currently dealing with an ankle injury, that is apparently significant enough for him to have to miss yet another game for OKC as they battle for a spot in the Play-In tournament. The Thunder are slated to take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday on a second night of a back-to-back set, and unfortunately for them, Shai won’t be available yet again.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander injury status vs. Pistons

OKC has already ruled Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out of Wednesday’s matchup against the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain, per the official injury report. This is the same injury that kept him out of Tuesday’s loss, and it goes without saying that it’s going to be an uphill battle for the Thunder on Wednesday without their cornerstone star in the mix.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

OKC is barely hanging onto dear life in the West with a 37-39 record. They are currently occupying the 10th and final Play-In spot in the conference, but they are also tied with the Dallas Mavericks, who play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. After Wednesday’s bout against Detroit, Shai and the Thunder will have just five games remaining in the regular season.

Now as for the Pistons, they will be without Bojan Bogdanovic, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart, Alec Burks, and Rodney McGruder on Wednesday against OKC.