It’s been nearly a decade since the Oklahoma City Thunder entered a regular season with such high expectations as the 2024-25 team currently faces. Led by Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the 2015-16 squad fumbled a 3-1 lead against the Golden State Warriors in 2016’s Western Conference finals. It was the closest Oklahoma City has been to returning to the Finals since 2011. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a much more evenly balanced roster topped by a dynamic two-way wing in Jalen Williams, a towering big man in Chet Holmgren, and their supporting cast that makes the Thunder a legitimate championship contender, one that ESPN named four of its players on its annual NBA top 100 list.

Last year’s runner-up for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander cracked the top five to secure No. 4 on ESPN’s list. Williams (No. 59) and Holmgren (No. 56) made the top 60, and newly-acquired defensive guard Alex Caruso at 87 in the top 100.

After averaging 30.1 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2023-24, many believe Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win the MVP in 2024-25. Jalen Williams’ ascension from a role player to putting up All-Star caliber numbers (19.1 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game) last season has the 23-year-old projected to make another leap this upcoming season.

The same could be said about Holmgren, the second overall pick in the 2022 draft, as he settles into his second NBA season. In his first campaign, he averaged 16.5 points on 53/37/79.3 percent splits, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game, as many anticipate an even better effort this upcoming season.

After losing 4-2 to the Dallas Mavericks in last year’s Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder upgraded their wing defender in Josh Giddy with two-time All-Defensive guard and 2020 NBA champion Alex Caruso. The 3-and-D veteran averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game while making 40.8% of his threes in 2023-24, which is the kind of high-level production worthy of a spot at No. 87.

Jalen Williams’ ankle sprain in Thunder preseason finale deemed ‘not severe’

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams limped off the floor in the second quarter of the Thunder’s 104-99 win against the Detroit Pistons in their preseason finale. Head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed Williams suffered a left ankle sprain and that an update would happen in the morning. Then, J-Dub’s injury was reported as “not severe,” according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“The left ankle sprain suffered by Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams is “not severe,” sources told ESPN,” MacMahon reported on Friday.

The Thunder will begin their regular season against the Denver Nuggets next Thursday.