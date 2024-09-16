Who are the best players in the NBA? It seems like basketball fans are always asking this question before a new season, which is why everyone always throws together their list of the Top 100 NBA players.

However, in doing so, many players are often forgotten and overlooked because they aren't listed as the best of the best. Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Stephen Curry are obviously among the best players in the league, but those ranked outside of the top level are oftentimes the backbone of their teams.

After all, one player doesn't win a championship, and we saw this statement prove true this past season with the Boston Celtics claiming the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. That is why every player in the league matters, regardless if they are the superstar of their team or not.

With the 2024-25 NBA season right around the corner, it is time to once again dissect the talent that exists and come up with a list of the Top 100 players in the league right now. That is exactly what we have done at ClutchPoints.

To kick things off, we are examining those who rank #100 to #76 ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

100. Malcolm Brogdon – PG – Washington Wizards

A mysterious right elbow injury has limited Malcolm Brogdon's availability in recent years. Last season, Brogdon's time with the Blazers was cut short in February due to right elbow tendinitis that was supposed to sideline him only for a couple of weeks, but he ended up missing the remainder of the season. This offseason, Brogdon was traded to the Washington Wizards, where he will have a chance to lead the backcourt next to Jordan Poole and rookie Bub Carrington. The 2022-23 NBA Sixth Man of the Year is certainly a veteran guard that could make a difference for several playoff-contending teams, assuming he is healthy, given his natural scoring abilities.

99. Collin Sexton – PG/SG – Utah Jazz

At 25 years old, Collin Sexton is coming off of his best season with the Utah Jazz after averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 assists in 78 total games last year. Sexton is a very dynamic and explosive guard who is a gifted scorer in transition. Next to Keyonte George, he helps form what could be a strong looking backcourt in Salt Lake City for many years to come. Whether or not Sexton remains with the Jazz is a big question ahead of the 2024-25 season, as he only has two more years left on his contract, including this upcoming season. There is no question that Sexton is one of the more athletic guards inside the Top 100 players rankings this NBA season.

98. Chris Paul – PG – San Antonio Spurs

Although he is now 39 years old and preparing for his 20th NBA season, Chris Paul is still one of the best facilitators in the NBA. The 12-time All-Star has switched teams yet again, and he will now suit up for Gregg Popovich to help mentor a young San Antonio Spurs team led by French phenom Victor Wembanyama. After being a sixth man for the Golden State Warriors last year, Paul will likely assume the starting point guard duties for the Spurs, potentially paving a path to him leading the league in assists next to Wemby. This pick-and-roll combo between Paul and Wembanyama is going to be something special.

97. Deandre Ayton – C – Portland Trail Blazers

What does the future hold for Deandre Ayton in Portland? With the Blazers selecting Donovan Clingan in the first round of the NBA Draft, Ayton is really going to have to elevate his play in order to maintain his status as one of the focal points on this team. In a total of 55 games last season, the former first overall pick averaged 16.7 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, maintaining his status as a physical, brute-like center in the paint. Ayton's physicality and stature are what make him a Top 100 player in the NBA right now.

96. Donte DiVincenzo – SG – New York Knicks

The 2023-24 NBA season proved to be the best of Donte DiVincenzo's career. The New York Knicks swingman filled all the gaps for his team and proved to be a valuable asset when it came to being a three-point shooting weapon for Jalen Brunson to rely on. DiVincenzo shot a career-best 40.1 percent from three-point range last year, knocking down 283 total triples, trailing only Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic for the league lead. While he is expected to step into a sixth-man role for the Knicks this upcoming season, DiVincenzo continues to be one of the most impactful secondary talents in the league.

95. Andrew Nembhard – PG/SG – Indiana Pacers

Andrew Nembhard is a rising talent in the Indiana Pacers' backcourt alongside All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton. This offseason, the former second-round pick earned himself a three-year, $58 million extension that makes him the starting shooting guard in Indiana for many years to come. Like DiVincenzo, Nembhard does a lot of the little things to help the Pacers win games, including being a secondary playmaker and facilitator next to Haliburton. At 24 years old, Nembhard is only going to get better as his confidence grows, especially as a three-point shooter.

94. Austin Reaves – SG – Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers believe that Austin Reaves is a star in the making. So far to this point in his career, Reaves has been everything that the Lakers had hoped for in terms of being a key secondary contributor next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Between his activity as a primary ball-handler as well as a pesty defender, Reaves has earned the respect of many players around the league. After averaging just under 16.0 points per game last season, the Lakers will be expecting the young guard to continue evolving into a leader offensively for this team. At the same time, the 26-year-old's long-term upside may be somewhat limited.

93. Jonathan Kuminga – SF/PF – Golden State Warriors

When Jonathan Kuminga entered the NBA at 19 years old, he was nothing more than an athletic forward who had a ton of two-way potential. Now, Kuminga may be the third most important player on the Warriors' roster next to Curry and Draymond Green. Kuminga made a jump from averaging 9.9 points per game to 16.1 points per game last season, and his ability to run in transition as well as play well above the rim makes him a very tough player to stop. Should Kuminga be able to take another leap forward this season, he will be well on his way to earning a nine-figure contract when he becomes a restricted free agent next offseason.

92. Dereck Lively II – C – Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are a big reason why the Dallas Mavericks advanced to the NBA Finals last year, but Dereck Lively II also played his role to perfection. In his rookie season, Lively made a huge difference in Dallas as a rebounder and rim protector who was among the league leaders in field goal percentage. Between his athleticism and length, Lively is the perfect big man for Doncic to have in pick-and-roll sets. Once again, Lively is going to be on the receiving end of plenty of lobs thrown by Doncic towards the rim during the 2024-25 season. The best part about the Mavs big man is that there is still room for him to grow in every aspect of the game.

91. Nikola Vucevic – C – Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls underwent big changes this offseason by trading both Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. However, Nikola Vucevic still exists, and he finds himself as a Top 100 player in the NBA because of his offensive abilities. While Vuc may not be the dominant big man who controls the game that Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are, he is still a strong three-point shooting threat that can also rack up double-doubles. Consistency is exactly what teams look for at the center position nowadays, and Vucevic can supply this no matter where he is. After all, he did average 18.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game last season, marking the 6th straight season he's averaged at least 17.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

90. Jalen Suggs – PG/SG – Orlando Magic

The 2023-24 season proved to be a breakout year for the Orlando Magic. Led by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, the Magic ended up being one of the best defensive teams in the league in large part thanks to Jalen Suggs' growth as an all-around defender. Suggs earned All-Defensive honors in his second season with the Magic, and he has solidified himself as a valuable asset in what was a very unknown backcourt in Orlando. If he can continue to grow offensively, it is not hard to imagine that Suggs can work his way into the same territory as a player like Derrick White, who just won a title with the Celtics.

89. Andrew Wiggins – SF – Golden State Warriors

The Warriors are desperately hoping for a bounce-back year from Andrew Wiggins entering the 2024-25 campaign. Due to his inconsistent role last season, Wiggins only averaged 13.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35.8 percent from three-point range. Given his defensive and rebounding abilities on the wing, Wiggins still has the capability to be the player he was during the Warriors' championship run in 2022. However, this may be his final chance to do something with Golden State, as the team may very well explore trade routes for the former first overall pick if his struggles persist.

88. Klay Thompson – SG/SF – Dallas Mavericks

Although Klay Thompson isn't the same player he was earlier in his career with the Warriors due to his significant leg injuries, the future Hall of Famer is still an impactful shooter that can get hot in any game. That is why the Dallas Mavericks decided to lure him away from Golden State in the summer. Klay shot 38.7 percent from three-point range and averaged 17.9 points per game a season ago. For any secondary talent in the NBA, those are good numbers, which is why Thompson can find success as the third scorer next to Doncic and Irving. Whether or not he can still make an impact defensively is the big question mark revolving around Thompson.

87. Alex Caruso – PG/SG – Oklahoma City Thunder

You can't even start a discussion about the Top 100 players in the NBA without mentioning Alex Caruso at least once, especially since he may be the best defensive guard outside of Jrue Holiday. Caruso is now with the Oklahoma City Thunder after being traded by the Bulls this offseason, and the two-time All-Defensive guard is going to make an instant impact as a veteran on a young team with championship potential. The Thunder needed experience and veteran leadership this offseason. That is exactly what they are getting with Caruso, plus the added bonus of him being a real catch-and-shoot threat from the perimeter.

86. Marcus Smart – PG/SG – Memphis Grizzlies

Another guard that has made a name for himself primarily on the defensive side of the court is Marcus Smart. Unfortunately, Smart saw his 2023-24 season and first year with the Memphis Grizzlies cut short to only 20 games as a result of injuries. After resting and having a full offseason to get his body right, the 30-year-old is expected to play a huge role in Memphis' backcourt next to Ja Morant, who is also returning from an injury. The former Defensive Player of the Year is going to be looking to bring the grit and grind back to a Grizzlies team that ranked 12th defensively last season.

85. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – SG – Orlando Magic

One of the unsung heroes of the Denver Nuggets' 2023 championship run was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Every title-contending team needs veteran players who can not only impact the game but also set the mood and atmosphere in the locker room. That is exactly what KCP does, and that is why the Magic are lucky to have him. Not to mention, Caldwell-Pope is a terrific 3-and-D player that fills an immediate void Orlando has been looking to fill on the wing. It is not hard to call Caldwell-Pope one of the most underrated players in the league right now, even though he is 31.

84. Herb Jones – SG/SF – New Orleans Pelicans

No team in the league has been finding and developing talent through the NBA Draft better in recent years than the New Orleans Pelicans. Herb Jones joined the Pelicans a few years ago, and he has turned himself into a Defensive Player of the Year candidate because of his versatility. The big question for Jones heading into the 2024-25 season is if he can truly become a multidimensional two-way threat, similar to how Kawhi Leonard became a star early on with the Spurs. Averaging 11.0 points per game and shooting over 40 percent from deep last year is certainly a step in the right direction.

83. Kyle Kuzma – PF – Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma is a much different player than he was earlier in his career with the Lakers simply because the Washington Wizards haven't looked to fit him in a box. With the Wizards, Kuzma has grown as a scorer and an all-around offensive weapon who is comfortable initiating the offense for his team. On a very favorable and team-friendly contract, Kuzma is going to be at the center of trade conversations this season, especially since he can join any team right now and make a difference as a secondary star.

82. Trey Murphy III – SF – New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III is another player the Pelicans have slowly been growing into something special. The former 17th overall pick has had back-to-back steady shooting seasons in New Orleans, and he showed glimpses of his full potential as a lengthy forward who could bring the ball up the floor and score from any spot. Murphy is a naturally gifted scorer, and his production is only set to increase with CJ McCollum getting older. There is a clear path to Murphy moving up higher on this Top 100 NBA players list if the Pelicans actually give him 25-30 minutes per game on a consistent basis.

81. Naz Reid – C – Minnesota Timberwolves

Fresh off winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, Naz Reid finds himself comfortably in the Top 100 rankings. Reid has proven to be the best backup big man in the league right now, and this is due to his physicality in the paint. While he may not be the tallest player, Reid plays with a ton of heart and possesses a large frame, making him tough to move. He is also a very strong three-point shooter that causes many teams to extend their centers farther on the perimeter than they would like. The fact of the matter is that Reid is the heart and soul of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

80. Devin Vassell – SG – San Antonio Spurs

If there is one young shooting guard you should be buying stock in right now, it is Devin Vassell. Not many fans know about Vassell because Wembanyama gets all the attention in San Antonio, but the former first-round pick is coming off a season in which he averaged career highs in points (19.5), assists (4.1), field goal percentage (47.2%), and made threes (166). When it comes to hunting his shots, Vassell is a playmaker that can get going at any point in any game. Due to his three-point shooting abilities, the Spurs are going to lean on Vassell from the perimeter a lot more since Chris Paul is his new point guard and can get him the ball at any moment in any game.

79. RJ Barrett – SG/SF – Toronto Raptors

At the Olympics in France, RJ Barrett stood out on a Team Canada roster that featured plenty of big names like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. In fact, it is not hard to call Barrett the Canadian's best player after he averaged 19.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range. Barrett still has the potential to be a star for the Toronto Raptors, and the 24-year-old is only going to increase his workload next to Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley. If Barrett can increase his efficiency and be more consistent, there will be real discussions about him being in contention for Most Improved Player.

78. Malik Monk – PG/SG – Sacramento Kings

Malik Monk came up just short of winning the 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, but he is back with the Sacramento Kings on a new four-year contract. Between his shooting abilities and craftiness from the perimeter, Monk has been the perfect fit in Sacramento next to De'Aaron Fox, which makes sense given the history these two former Kentucky guards share. It is quite remarkable to reflect on all the hard work Monk has put in through the years considering his time with the Charlotte Hornets ended abruptly a few years ago. It will be interesting to see if the Kings look to utilize Monk in a more featured role, perhaps elevating him to the starting rotation for more energy and scoring potential.

77. Coby White – PG/SG – Chicago Bulls

With DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso gone, Coby White has suddenly become a featured player for the Chicago Bulls. More importantly, White has thrived in his new role and finished second in the Most Improved Player voting last season. In 79 games, he averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from three-point range. Another year like this, and White will be receiving consideration for the All-Star Game. White took that next step in his career last season, and now it will be about him embracing the role of being a star for the Chicago Bulls.

76. Jalen Green – SG – Houston Rockets

At times, Jalen Green looks like he is finally taking that next step in his career and being the elite-level scoring weapon that he has the potential to be with the Houston Rockets. Other times, he is deferring to others and taking a back seat as a secondary weapon. The 2024-25 season needs to be one that Green asserts himself during, otherwise, his time with the Rockets could come to an end. It looks unlikely that he will be getting an extension before the season, meaning Green will have to fight for his new contract heading into restricted free agency. This is a big year for Green, and the expectations are that he should once again surpass 20 points per game, but do so while shooting efficiently from the floor.