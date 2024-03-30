The Oklahoma City Thunder will head to the “world's most famous arena” as they face the New York Knicks on Easter Sunday at Madison Square Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Knicks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Thunder defeated the Phoenix Suns 128-103 on Friday to put themselves at the top of the Western Conference Standings. The Thunder led 70-59 at halftime. Then, they pulled away to win this game. Josh Giddey led the way with 25 points while shooting 10 for 15. Likewise, Chet Holmgren had 20 points while shooting 6 for 10. Jalen Williams added 16 points while shooting 6 for 12. Meanwhile, Aaron Williams finished with 15 points while shooting 6 for 8. Luguentz Dort tallied 11 points.
Cason Wallace came off the bench with 16 points while shooting 6 for 9, while Isaiah Joe added 14. Amazingly, the Thunder dominated the Suns despite not having the services of their best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was out with a quadriceps injury. The Thunder shot 56.3 percent from the floor, including 53.3 percent from the triples. Moreover, they made all of their free-throw attempts. The Thunder also held the Suns to 44.8 percent shooting, including 31.7 percent from the triples. Additionally, they helped force 14 turnovers.
The Knicks lost 130-126 in overtime to the San Antonio Spurs. They battled back from a 10-point deficit, but they faltered in overtime. The Knicks lost despite a career-high 61 points from Jalen Brunson. Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points while shooting 7 for 13. Josh Hart had 12 points. But it was not a good night for Isaiah Hartenstein, who had seven points while shooting 3 for 7.
The Knicks shot 46.4 percent from the floor, including 37.8 percent from the three-point line. However, they allowed the Spurs to shoot 53.8 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from beyond the arc. The Knicks also allowed the Spurs to pass the ball at will, as San Antonio had 34 assists.
The Thunder lead the head-to-head series 72-68. Also, they defeated the Knicks 129-120 in the last game in Oklahoma City. The Thunder are 8-2 in the last 10 games against the Knicks, including 5-0 at Madison Square Garden.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Thunder-Knicks Odds
Oklahoma City Thunder: -1 (-110)
Moneyline: -116
New York Knicks: +1 (-110)
Moneyline: -102
Over: 217.5 (-110)
Under: 217.5 (-110)
How to Watch Thunder vs. Knicks
Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT
TV: Madison Square Garden Network and Bally Sports Oklahoma
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win
The more you watch the Thunder, the more you believe they can make a deep playoff run and even make it to the NBA Finals. They were without their best player and still managed to blow out a really good team. Now, they go on the road to face a short-handed Knicks team they barely scraped by in their last matchup. But the Thunder have multiple players who can get into double figures.
If Gilgeous-Alexander cannot suit up, Giddey and Holmgren will pick up the slack. The bench is also finding ways to dominate. When the starters are not in the game, the Thunder find ways to keep the momentum going. Some teams are top-heavy, with great superstars and a mediocre bench. The Thunder seem to have one of the most balanced teams in the association.
The Thunder will cover the spread if they can continue to shoot the ball well. Then, they need to win the board battle.
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Knicks remain in fourth place in the Eastern Conference despite not having the services of Julius Randle, who is out until the playoffs, and OG Anunoby, who did not play because of an elbow injury.
Brunson is a one-man machine. He gave the Knicks all the hope they could muster. When the Knicks snagged him from the Dallas Mavericks, he has now proven to be worth every penny and more. But Brunson can only do so much by himself. While DiVincenzo played well, others struggled, and the Knicks fell to the lowly Spurs. In other words, something is missing. Defense is the key. Without Randle and Anunoby, it is gone by the wayside. Someone must step up and stop this amazingly talented Thunder team. Lastly, they must stop giving teams extra chances at the free-throw line.
The Knicks will cover the spread if they can give Brunson some help. Then, they need to play strong perimeter defense.
Final Thunder-Knicks Prediction & Pick
It is a possible NBA Finals preview. But that is only if you believe the Knicks can eventually get healthy and overcome the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Cleveland Cavaliers. In the present day, they have to overcome a team that is dominating other teams without their best player. We do not know yet if Gilgeous-Alexander suits up for this showdown at the Garden. Regardless, this team is scary. The Thunder are so scary they can probably go into Manhattan and beat the Knicks without him. Subsequently, we expect them to cover the spread in any event.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Thunder-Knicks Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -1 (-110)