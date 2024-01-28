We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Thunder-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Thunder defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 107-83 on Friday night. Initially, they led 50-41 at halftime. But they slowly pulled away and then had a good fourth quarter to put the game away. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 31 points. Additionally, Chet Holmgren added 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jalen Williams had 15 points. Overall, the Thunder shot 47.7 percent from the field, including 30.3 percent from beyond the arc. The Thunder also shot 92.9 percent from the charity stripe. Ultimately, they won the board battle 45-41. The Thunder also had 11 steals, forcing the Pelicans into 20 turnovers. They had 52 points in the paint.

The Pistons had a Saturday matinee against the Washington Wizards. Now, they will attempt to play the Thunder on the second end of back-to-back nights, which is not the easiest thing to do.

The Thunder lead the Pistons 76-70 in the regular-season series. Recently, the Thunder defeated the Pistons 124-112 on October 30, 2023. The teams have split the last 10 games in the series. Also, the Thunder are 3-2 in five games at Little Caesars Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Thunder-Pistons Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -900

Detroit Pistons: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +610

Over: 240.5 (-110)

Under: 240.5 (-110)

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons

Time: 2:05 PM ET/11:05 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Thunder will come into this game with the best record in the NBA when it comes to the spread. Amazingly, they are 30-14-1 against the spread. The Thunder are also 14-8-1 against the spread on the road. Furthermore, they are 20-9 against the spread when they are the favorite. The Thunder will also have a rest advantage, a situation in which they are 7-3-1 in. Likewise, they are 19-7 against the spread when playing on one day of rest.

After dispatching the Pelicans easily, the Thunder are now the best team in the Western Conference. Amazingly, they have continued to play well throughout the entire season, and one star is a significant reason. Gilgeous-Alexander is their best player, averaging 31.1 points and 6.4 assists per game. Also, he is shooting 54.6 percent from the field. Look for the Thunder to utilize him extensively and go to him repeatedly. Then, they will look for Holmgren to be the second option. Holmgren is averageng 17.1 points per game. Additionally, he is shooting 54.1 percent from the field, including 38.5 percent from the triples. Williams is another option that could do some damage. At the moment, he is averaging 18.7 points per game. Also, he is shooting 54.3 percent from the field.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can be efficient and shoot the ball well. Then, they must play great defense and force the Pistons into taking bad shots.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Pistons were 20-23-1 against the spread going into their Saturday game. However, they will not have the rest advantage. They are 3-5 in that situation. Also, they are 3-4 against the spread when they don't have any rest.

Cade Cunningham returned to play for the Pistons on Saturday after missing eight games with a knee injury. Thus, Detroit gets their best player back. Cunningham has averaged 17 points over four games against the Thunder in his career. Ultimately, he will be the guy the Pistons rely on to get the job done against the best team in the West. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.5 points per game over 19 games against the Thunder. Therefore, he will be the next guy they need to play well against the Thunder. Jaden Ivey needs to play well. So far, he is averaging 19.7 points over three career games against the Thunder. Jalen Duren will also need to step up to help the Pistons cover.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Cunningham has a big game and leads the team by shooting well. Then, they need to stop Gilgeous-Alexander from doing any damage to them and putting the game out of hand. It will be a tough task but the Pistons are capable of making this a close game.

Final Thunder-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Thunder have not just beaten teams but also destroyed many. Furthermore, they just dispatched a good team on the road. Expect them to come into Detroit and play at the same level while the Pistons will be tired. Moreover, the Thunder will roll again over the Pistons in Motown.

Final Thunder-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder: -13.5 (-110)