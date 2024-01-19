The top teams in the West meet again!

We're back with another betting prediction and pick as we're set to feature one of the primetime NBA matchups of the night. Divisional rivals and the top two teams in the Western Conference will meet as the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-13) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-11). Check out our NBA odds series for our Thunder-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently second in the Northwest Division and the Western Conference, trailing the Timberwolves in both respects. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and after losses to both L.A. teams, they bounced back with a big win over the surging Utah Jazz. They'll look to shorten the gap between them and the West's best record with a win here.

The Minnesota Timberwolves lead the Northwest Division and they have the best record in the Western Conference. They're winner of 10 of the last 15 games and they're riding a four-game streak heading into this one. They most recently took down the Grizzlies 118-103 in a great team performance. They'll hope for their second win over OKC this season.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Thunder are shaping up to be one of the deepest teams in the league and their recent play has shown how serious they are about winning the West. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserves to be receiving MVP consideration for how far he's taken this team and he's one of the best players in the league right now at getting to the free-throw line. Players like Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Williams all have very versatile games and can get their own buckets at any point. The best thing about this Thunder team is how every player touches the ball and they work their offense with a precise game flow and pace.

The Thunder could find success in this game if they're able to run in transition and find their way to the free throw line once again. The Timberwolves are one of the league's best teams when defending the interior, so it could work to OKC's advantage if they're able to get the Minnesota defenders up into the air. Furthermore, the three-point shooting for the Thunder has been spot-on over the last few games and they could find an edge with the three if they finds themselves up in this game. Still, they'll need a collective effort on defense to stop Anthony Edwards from scoring any way he wants.

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Timberwolves last win over the Memphis Grizzlies was a true testament in the story of Anthony Edwards. Edwards, who only scored two points in the first half, admitted after the game that he wasn't ready to play that particular day. After some tough love from his teammates at halftime, Edwards scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half and even threw an alley-oop to himself off the backboard. It's rare that we see a player turn his game on whenever he wants and go get buckets. From his performance last night, he's already garnering comparisons to the greats like MJ and Kobe. With Edwards at the helm, the sky is the limit for the Timberwolves team.

To win this game against the Thunder, the Timberwolves will once again have to play tough on the defensive end. Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns both had great games their last time out defending the paint, but they still allowed 36 points to Jaren Jackson Jr.. Stopping Chet Holmgren will be a big focal point for their defense and not biting on SGA's pump fakes will also be key in keeping this game close. The Timberwolves are 17-2 at home this season and don't show any signs of letting up.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

This is going to be another great meeting between the two best teams in the West and we should see good one with the season series tied at 1-1. The Thunder won the most recent meeting and both teams are coming in off solid wins over pesky opponents. Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are both deserving of MVP votes right now and we can't wait for the two to show off.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to get the win. This will be a big game at home for the Timberwolves and they love playing on their home floor. Their size inside will be the difference in this game and I expect Edwards to match Shai shot-for-shot as the two go at it. Ultimately, the Timberwolves get another win at home here.

Final Thunder-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves ML (-142)