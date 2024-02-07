Thunderbolts will bring Florence Pugh's Yelena character alongside other stars to the big screen as production resumes.

Marvel's Thunderbolts is gearing up for the return of Florence Pugh, along with other returning stars such as Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, and David Harbour.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pugh expressed her optimism about Thunderbolts, despite its frequent pauses. She disclosed plans to head to Atlanta for filming preparations once her commitments for Dune: Part Two wrap up. Production for Thunderbolts is slated to commence within the next few months.

“I’m going straight after this. When we’re done with press, I’m going to Atlanta and start doing some prep and do a bit more press with you guys, and then I’m off — I’m shooting.”

Originally slated for a December 2024 release, Thunderbolts faced delays due to the WGA strike and subsequent scheduling conflicts. The film's new release date is now set for July 25, 2025, marking its transition into Phase 6 of the MCU.

Thunderbolts underwent script revisions, with Lee Sung Jin brought on board as a rewriter for the screenplay. The delays also necessitated the recasting of two key roles. With Lewis Pullman and Geraldine Viswanathan stepping in to fill the void. Just after Steven Yeun and Ayo Edebiri, respectively, leaves the project.

Despite the challenges, Thunderbolts will bring back Florence Pugh's Yelena character. For now, reassuring fans is the priority that the highly anticipated project is back on track.

“When we shot Black Widow, we thought we were going to shoot the next movie relatively sooner than we did, and it’s just been this thing that’s been looming, that we’ve been waiting to shoot at some point in the future, and now it’s finally happening, so it feels surreal, but it's coming back. Yelena's coming back.”