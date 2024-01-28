Thunderbolts is reportedly adding two more names to its already stacked ensemble cast for the anti-hero team's MCU debut.

The Thunderbolts is already set to feature a who's-who of MCU stars for the anti-hero team, from Florence Pugh's Yelena to Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent. It appears more names could be set to join the film as a new report suggests that key supporting characters from Black Widow and Ant-Man and The Wasp will appear in Thunderbolts.

First up is reportedly Laurence Fishburne's Bill Foster, who made his MCU debut in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp according to ComicBookMovie. Foster was revealed as an old colleague of Hank Pym's who went by the moniker Goliath and was helping Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost try to treat her molecular instability.

The second name is said to be Rachel Weisz in her second live-action MCU outing since making her debut in 2021's Black Widow. Weisz portrayed Melina Vostokoff, who served as a surrogate mother to Natasha and Yelena, and was the lead scientist for the Red Room before helping her surrogate family take it down.

Weisz and Fishburne would be the latest additions to an already stacked ensemble cast comprised of longtime MCU veterans and newer members of the universe. Sebastian Stan serves as the Thunderbolts' most tenured member, having been in the MCU since 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger.

By contrast, the newest member of the MCU confirmed to be in the film is Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross.

Ford's casting followed the passing of William Hurt in 2022, who originally portrayed Ross starting with 2008's The Incredible Hulk up through 2021's Black Widow. Ford is set to debut in the role for 2025's Captain America: Brave New World before appearing in Thunderbolts shortly after. There are also rumored plans for Ross to become the Red Hulk in the near future, though there has been no direct confirmation from Marvel Studios.

Thunderbolts is scheduled to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.