Thunderbolts star Sebastian Stan revealed he will get started on the MCU project in a 'month or so.'

Sebastian Stan revealed when he will start on Thunderbolts. The MCU film was seemingly in flux after cast changes and Steven Yeun dropping out.

Thunderbolts starting up soon

Speaking to Variety about A Different Man, Stan revealed his MCU return is imminent.

“I'm excited,” he said. “I'm going to go back basically in a month or so. I've missed it. It's [Thunderbolts] a great cast.”

He then continued by talking about the MCU's recent box office struggles. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was a big hit — making nearly $850 million — but The Marvels is the franchise's lowest-grossing film ever with just $206 million. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania underwhelmed with just $476 million.

Despite these struggles, Stan doesn't think the MCU is in trouble. According to the Bucky Barnes actor, due to the franchise's reputation, or “batting average,” being so high, the expectations are, too. He seems to think that Thunderbolts could turn it around.

“The batting average is so high that it's difficult to always land everything the right way,” Stan confessed. “It's always been a good experience. With this one [Thunderbolts] in particular, I think there's a lot of good things.”

Thunderbolts assembles several MCU villains/anti-heroes for a mission. The likes of U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) are featured in the film. Others including Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) and Taskmaster (Olga Kurlenko) are also in the film.

Sebastian Stan is synonymous with his MCU role of Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier. He joined the franchise in Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011. Some of his other notable credits include Pam & Tommy, The Martian, Logan Lucky, I, Tonya, and Fresh. His most recent live-action MCU appearance was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.