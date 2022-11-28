Published November 28, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s been four months since Tiger Woods stepped on the course at St. Andrews and unfortunately, fans will need to wait a little bit longer to see him play again. The legend announced Monday on Twitter that he’s dealing with plantar fasciitis, which is set to keep him out of the upcoming Hero World Challenge, an event that his own foundation hosts.

“In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods said. “After consulting with my doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties.”

As Tiger said, he still plans to help out with the event but playing is out of the question. He’s now focusing on competing in both The Match and PNC Championship. In fairness, it’s not exactly surprising that Tiger Woods is dealing with another injury. After all, it’s phenomenal he’s even competing again after such a frightening car accident. He did ultimately play in three Majors this year, which is impressive in itself.

The Match is on December 10th, where Woods plans to play alongside Rory McIlroy as they face Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Just a week later, Tiger is focused on hitting the course with his son Charlie in the PNC Championship.

The Hero World Challenge consists of only a few participants including Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schaeuffele, and Viktor Hovland, who is replacing Tiger Woods. Hovland won it last year.