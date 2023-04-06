For fans who strictly watch PGA events, it had been a while since they got to see the now polarizing Phil Mickelson. They would soon find out at the Masters that, at least on the golf course, he is the same Lefty he has always been. Or is he?

Mickelson found himself in the trees after a rough tee shot on the 14th hole Thursday afternoon. Like he often does, the six-time major champion took an unconventional approach. The famed left-hander struck his second shot right-handed, which landed behind the rope and in the crowd. Mickelson’s wild adventure earned him a bogey. See it here, courtesy of The Fried Egg and Masters.com.

https://t.co/JOekFvaWMt

Regardless of how he performs, fans know that Mickelson is going to entertain with his fearless, and sometimes ill-advised shot-making. That has always been part of his charm. In the opening round of the Masters, they got the complete Mickelson experience, as he ultimately finished the day 1-under par and six strokes off the lead.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Many were unsure how one of LIV Golf’s first members was going to be received by a PGA-inclined crowd. The reception was still warm as usual, but there will likely remain an underlying sense of tension and awkwardness through the rest of his time at Augusta National Golf Club.

Mickelson notoriously said how he had no other choice but to join the Saudi Arabian-backed tour despite admonishing the country’s government for their “horrible track record on human rights.” He has claimed that his move was necessary to force the PGA into improving their operation. Neither he nor the golfers who defected to LIV have yet to be welcomed back in this ongoing war.

Despite the extra negativity that clouds Phil Mickelson today, a strong showing at the Masters to go along with a couple crazy shots will inevitably garner him many fans’ affection.