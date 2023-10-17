The world of golf is in mourning following the death of legendary Open Championship announcer Ivor Robson at the age of 83. The news of Robson's passing was announced on Tuesday by the R&A. From 1975 to 2015, Robson introduced close to 19,000 players at The Open, including, of course, another golf legend in the form of Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major winner took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the passing of Robson.

“Thank you Ivor for making each one of my Open starts so memorable,” Tiger Wood said.

Robson became a fixture at The Open Championship for over four decades, never missing a single day to introduce players who were each vying to raise the Claret Jug.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of Ivor’s passing. As official starter at The Open for over 40 years, his voice was instantly recognizable and synonymous with the Championship for players and millions of golf fans worldwide,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers in a statement (h/t PGATour.com). “He was popular and well respected among all golfers who played in The Open and I know that they will share in our sadness at this news. On behalf of all of us at The R&A, I would like to convey our heartfelt condolences to his wife of 61 years, Lesley, and the Robson family.”

Tiger Woods took home the Claret Jug a total of three times, doing it in 2000, 2005, and 2006, all happening during the reign of Robson, who retired in 2015. That year, Woods missed the cut at St. Andrews.

Robson is a big loss for the golfing community but he will never be forgotten. Woods and many others in the sport have lots of stories themselves to tell about how Robson made The Open Championship a greater experience not only for the players but also for the fans.