During the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday, news broke that Tiger Woods will miss next month's Open Championship, the final major of the PGA season, as he continues to recover from foot and ankle surgery he had in April.

Woods himself did not announce the news but rather informed the Royal Liverpool Golf Club where the tournament is being played. A spokesman for the club told Sports Illustrated that they've been advised that Woods would not participate in the tournament.

Woods is not playing in the U.S. Open this weekend and missed the PGA Championship in May. This will make it three missed majors in a row and eight of the last 12 for the 15-time major winner.

Woods was able to play in this year's Masters tournament but barely survived the cut through crazy weather in the first two rounds. He eventually withdrew in the third round meaning Woods has played through the third round in one major over the last three years.

Woods, 47, may soon have to think about calling it quits on the PGA Tour. He's as inactive as he's ever been in his career and just can't seem to get over these latest injuries that could stem from his car crash in February 2021.

Tiger Woods won everything there is to win on the PGA Tour. He was an incredibly polarizing figure who changed the sport for the good with electrifying play and awe-defining moments. His time in the golf spotlight, at least on the course, may be over sooner than we know it.