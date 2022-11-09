By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



Tiger Woods announced that he will participate in the Hero World Challenge. He shouted out Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood for joining as well. The event will take place ahead of the The Match, which Woods is also participating in.

This will be Woods’ first competition since missing the cut at the Open Championship in July. He was still dealing with pain and injuries stemming back to his car accident. The golf world was excited for his return, but it quickly became apparent that Tiger Woods needed more recovery time.

The Hero World Challenge will serve as a tune-up of sorts for Tiger ahead of The Match. The Match has previously included stars from other sports, including Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. But this year it will have Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy facing off against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

There was a time when Woods and McIlroy would have been heavy favorites when paired together. But Woods has not played competitively in 5 months so there is destined to be some rust. However, Rory McIlroy has played an impressive brand of golf as of late.

The Hero World Challenge will be played in Albany, Bahamas, spanning from November 28th to December 4th. In addition to Tiger Woods, other stars partaking in the event include top players such as Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris.

The golf world is overjoyed to see Woods returning to action. We will see how he fares after a lengthy layoff from competitive play.