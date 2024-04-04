Tiger Woods is fully committed to this year's Masters Tournament. He has taken considerable time off since his last tournament, which he withdrew from, and is reportedly giving up something historically important to him.
Woods is fully dedicated to his preparation for The Masters. He is putting in rigorous work at the gym, maintaining a strict diet, and has even made the decision to abstain from sex according to a friend of Woods who spoke with The New York Post.
“He does that now when he’s preparing: no sex until the tournament is over. He doesn’t want anything to take away his focus.”
Woods is presently single following the acrimonious end of his six-year relationship with Erica Herman in 2023. Herman, a former waitress at Woods' restaurant in Jupiter, Florida, was his girlfriend before the split.
In an attempt to nullify a non-disclosure agreement, Herman took legal action against Woods, suing him for $30 million. However, she dropped the case in November of last year. Prior to his relationship with Herman, Woods was romantically involved with ski racer Lindsey Vonn.
When asked about Woods' current dating status, his friend declined to provide specific details, simply stating that “there's no one to speak of” at the moment.
Woods is making a serious effort to return to his peak playing form and regain the dominance he had in the past. However, he has faced considerable challenges with his health, particularly concerning his leg, following the significant injuries he sustained in a car crash in 2021.
Tiger Woods is not the first one to abstain from sex
Woods is not the first athlete to abstain from sexual activity before a competition. Muhammad Ali famously stated that he remained celibate for six weeks before a significant match, while Mike Tyson revealed that he refrained from sex for five years during his prime.
In 2010, the then-England soccer team manager Fabio Capello implemented a ban on players from engaging in sexual activity before matches while preparing for that year's World Cup. This decision was aimed at preventing players from getting “distracted” and maintaining focus on their performance.
Four years later, several national teams, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Chile, Mexico, and Russia, also adopted a ban on sexual activity before matches. However, this strategy did not yield positive results, as all of these teams crashed out of the World Cup tournament in its early stages.
Some athletes believe otherwise
Not all athletes share the belief in abstaining from sexual activity before competitions. In a 1969 interview with Playboy, Joe Namath expressed that he engaged in sex before games as a way to “get rid of the kind of nervous tension that an athlete doesn't need.”
Contrary to some beliefs, F1 legend Coulthard suggested that engaging in sexual activity before a race made him faster behind the wheel. He expressed this sentiment in a 2002 interview with the Irish Examiner, stating, “Sure, why not? Sex makes you fast.”
UFC icon Ronda Rousey argued that engaging in sexual activity before competing not only provided a boost but also offered significant scientific benefits for her and fellow fighters during her time as a prominent figure in Dana White's promotion.
In a 2012 interview with Jim Rome on Showtime, she stated, “I mean for girls it raises your testosterone, so I try to have as much sex as possible before a fight, actually.”
“Not with like everybody. I don't put out Craigslist ads or anything, but you know, if I got a steady, I'm going to be like, ‘Yo. Fight time's coming up',” Rousey emphasized.
Tiger Woods looking for sixth green jacket at The Masters
Although Woods has not made an official announcement regarding his participation in the Masters, he is privately informing individuals in his inner circle that he intends to compete, as per his friend.
Tiger Woods was seen at Augusta National on Saturday, accompanied by his longtime PGA Tour friend Justin Thomas and club chairman Fred Ridley.
The 48-year-old's last golf outing was at the Genesis Open at Riviera in mid-February. However, Woods withdrew during the tournament, due to stomach issues, which were later confirmed to be influenza.
During last year's tournament at Augusta, Woods had to withdraw due to issues with plantar fasciitis. Following his withdrawal, he underwent surgery in New York to address the problem.
Woods is aiming to match Jack Nicklaus' record of winning six green jackets at the coming Masters tournament.