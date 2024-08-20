ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Tigers are on the road as they take on the Chicago Cubs Tuesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Cubs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Tigers-Cubs Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Javier Assad

The Tigers have not named a starter for this game yet.

Javier Assad (5-3) with a 3.19 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 107.1 innings pitched, 92K/49BB, .242 oBA

Last Start: at Cleveland Guardians: No Decision, 4.2 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.38 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 53 innings pitched, 41K/30BB, .226 oBA

MLB Odds: Tigers-Cubs Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +138

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Cubs

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers have to take their walks in this game. Javier Assad is having a good season, and he is lights out at home, but he really struggles to find the zone. His walk rate is in just the 21st percentile in the MLB. In fact, Assad has walked 30 batters in just 53 innings pitched at Wrigley Field. Assad has also not gone more than 4.2 innings in seven of his last nine starts. If the Tigers can be patient at the plate, they will force Assad to throw plenty of pitches and knock him out of the game early.

The Cubs have not hit the ball well lately. They have scored just 11 runs in their last five games. In fact, they have scored less than three runs 11 times since the All-Star break. Along with that, the Cubs have been shutout five times in that span. When the Cubs score less than four runs in a game this season, they are 11-47. It is something that has been happening more lately. If the Tigers pitching staff can keep the Cubs under four runs, they are almost guaranteed a win Tuesday night.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

Javier Assad has been throwing the ball well at Wrigley Field. His home ERA of 2.38 is elite level, and his strikeouts are not too bad, either. Assad has to continue to pitch well at Wrigley Field if the Cubs want to win this game. On the season, Assad is doing a good job limiting the hard hits, and his average exit velocity is under 90 mph. If he can keep the Tigers from finding barrels, the Cubs will win.

The Tigers are one of the bottom teams in the MLB on offense. Detroit is at the bottom in batting average, on-base percentage, walks, and total hits. The biggest stat that stands out there is the Tigers walk rate. They do not walk a lot as a team, so Assad should be able to limit his walks in this game. If the Tigers do not take their walks Tuesday night, they will not win this game.

Final Tigers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Javier Assad may have some walk problems, but I do not think that will hinder his performance in this game. He should be able to hold the Tigers enough to let the Cubs win this game. I will be taking the Cubs moneyline Tuesday night.

Final Tigers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs ML (-164)