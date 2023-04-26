Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Signing joining the Detroit Tigers, Javier Baez has failed to live up to his lofty expectations. However, Baez’s recent outburst should give Tigers fans at least a little hope for a resurgence.

Baez is in the middle of a 10-game hitting streak. In that time he has gone 14-for-37 (.378) with four extra base hits and seven RBI, via the MLB Network.

Javier Baez signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers prior to the 2022 season. His first year in Detroit didn’t go as planned, as Baez hit .238 with 17 home runs and 67 RBI. It was a stark contrast to his time with the Chicago Cubs. In his eight years with Chicago, Baez hit .262 with 140 home runs, 443 RBI and 76 RBI.

When the Tigers signed him, Detroit expected to be getting a stud at shortstop. Baez has still hit for power, although not as much during the early parts of his career. However, the big problem has been his inability to make consistent contact.

Alongside his .238 batting average, Baez stuck out 147 times. Even with his 10-game hitting streak, Baez is still batting just .234 on the year. He has struck out 15 times in 21 games.

Still, after his continued struggles, the Tigers will look to build off of Baez’s 10-game hit streak. Detroit is 9-13 on the year and Baez returning to form would certainly provide a boost.

Baez hasn’t quite looked like the franchise shortstop the Tigers wanted. But perhaps the former All Star is ready to put on his second act in Detroit. It’s an expensive show to see at $140 million.