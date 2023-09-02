The Detroit Tigers are still fighting for a postseason spot, but that playoff bid just took a brutal blow after outfielder Riley Greene landed on the injured list.

According to the latest updates, Greene suffered a right elbow inflammation, pushing the team to place him on the 10-day injured list.

Greene sustained the injury during Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. In the fifth inning, the 22-year-old made an incredible diving catch that left everyone in awe. However, he landed on his right arm so hard that by the seventh inning, he was taken out of the game.

The concerning thing, however, is that there's a chance Riley Greene fails to return for the rest of the regular season that ends on October 1. That is certainly not the most ideal scenario for a Tigers team that has recently slumped and is looking to get things going again to finish the season with a bang.

“We've got to get it looked at. He's going to get rescanned in seven to 10 days when the swelling subsides,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch shared, per Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

Hinch added later on, “We know where we are in the calendar. We know kind of what it takes when you have that type of downtime. I guess we'll know more definitively in the next week or so.”

Greene is undeniably the best player on the Tigers' roster, and while he has also struggled in recent weeks, his presence has been huge for the group. It remains to be seen how long Greene will really be out, but many are surely hoping that the issue isn't as serious as it has been reported so far.