The Detroit Tigers (21-25) visit the Kansas City Royals (15-35) for a rubber match Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Royals prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch the game, as well.

Javier Baez has been hitting very well in this series as he has five hits in 10 at-bats. Matt Vierling has four hits in the series, including a home run. Baez and Vierling have combined for eight of the nine RBI for the Tigers. The Tigers do have 19 hits in the two games, but only two have been for extra bases. The Tigers have also drawn 14 walks in the two games. On the mound, Detroit has only allowed seven earned runs and all have been given up by the starting pitchers. The Tigers’ bullpen has thrown 7 1/3 scoreless innings.

The Royals are struggling at the plate in this series. Maikal Garcia leads the team with three hits while five batters have two hits in the series for the Royals. Jackie Bradley Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino each have a home run in the series. On the mound, the Royals have struck out 24 batters in the series. The starters for the Royals have given up six of the eight earned runs allowed while relivers have allowed two runs in 9 2/3 innings. The bullpen has also struck out 13 and given up just six hits.

The starting pitchers in this game are Matthew Boyd and Zack Greinke.

Here are the Tigers-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Royals Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+160)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-194)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

Greinke has not been the strikeout pitcher he once was. This season, he has only 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings. He has also allowed 56 hits in those innings. Greinke does a good job not walking batters, but that just means he throws a lot of strikes. He is in the bottom-10th percentile in xBA, xSLG, average exit velocity, and whiff percentage. Greinke does not miss a lot of bats and hitters tend to hit him hard. The Tigers should be able to hit the ball around the yard in this game, but they will need to pick it up offensively. If the Tigers can do that, they will cover the spread.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

Boyd is not having a good season. He has a 6.21 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched and a 1.46 WHIP. In the month of May, he has given up 11 earned runs in 13 innings pitched. The Royals hit 34 points better against left-handed pitching. With Boyd struggling this season, the Royals have an opportunity to hit the ball around and produce some runs. If they do this, they will cover the spread.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick

These two teams are going to play a close game. Both pitchers have given up some runs this season, but Greinke should prove to be victorious in this one. Boyd is having a tough season and the Tigers are not great on the road. Expect the Royals to cover the spread and possibly even win the game.

Final Tigers-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals +1.5 (-194), Over 8.5 (-118)