The Detroit Tigers will attempt to sweep the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of their three-game series at Angels Stadium. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Tigers-Angels prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tigers defeated the Angels 5-4 in 10 innings. Now, they hope to complete a series sweep at the Big A. The Tigers jumped on the board in the third inning when Zack Short blasted a monster shot to deep left field to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead. However, the Angels got one back in the bottom half when Nolan Schanuel clobbered a blast to left-center field to trim the deficit to 3-1. It was the first home run of his career. Moreover, he has gotten on base 21 games in a row to start his career in the majors.

The Tigers got one back in the fifth when Miguel Cabrera singled to center to make it 4-1. However, the Angels did not go down easily as Jared Walsh slugged a two-run bomb to deep center field in the ninth inning to trim the deficit to 4-3. Brett Phillips slammed a solo shot to deep right-center to send the game into extra innings. Ultimately, the Tigers would drive home the go-ahead and winning run in the 10th when Cabrera drove home another single to give the Tigers the 5-4 advantage.

Miguel Diaz will open for the Tigers today and lead into a bullpen day. Significantly, he has not allowed a run in any of his outings this year. Reid Detmers will make the start for the Angels and comes in with a record of 3-10 with a 4.77 ERA. Recently, he went seven innings while allowing three earned runs on five hits in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers come in with a record of 69-79. Meanwhile, the Angels are 68-81 and one loss away from another guaranteed losing season.

Here are the Tigers-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Angels Odds

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+146)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles: +1.5 (-178)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports West

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:08 PM ET/1:08 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers are having another bad season. However, there have been some bright spots in the lineup that can do some damage. Detroit would like to see what they have in these players before next season comes along.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .288 with 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 50 runs through 368 at-bats. Meanwhile, Spencer Torkelson is hitting .235 with 28 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 82 runs. Matt Vierling is batting .263 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs, and 53 runs. Therefore, expect these three to all find ways to produce. They lead an offense that is only 28th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, 29th in runs, 25th in home runs, and 29th in slugging percentage.

The bullpen collapsed yesterday. Therefore, the Tigers will hope to bounce back from that with a better effort today. Since this is a bullpen game, the relievers must pitch well for the Tigers to have a chance.

The Tigers will cover the spread if they can string some hits early. Then, they need to pitch well in the later innings.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Halos look vastly different than the opening-day lineup. Sadly, they will not have the services of Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani. But the Angels look like a young team with players with little to no experience.

Logan O'Hoppe has not played that much this season. However, he showed some pop before his initial injury in April. O'Hoppe must showcase some skills over the final 13 games. Furthermore, it will help him build momentum toward next season. The Angels have released Randall Grichuk multiple times over the last month. However, he is still here and hoping to make a contribution over the final 13 games. Walsh is another player who is playing for a role in 2024. Therefore, expect him to make a solid effort to try and get some runs in.

The Angels will cover the spread if the bats can deliver early. Then, they need Detmers to have a good game.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels are fielding one of the worst lineups in baseball. However, they also have Detmers on the mound, and he has proven he can have some great outings. Expect Detmers to pitch well and the Angels to salvage the final game of this series.

Final Tigers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles: +1.5 (-178)