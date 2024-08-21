ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is interleague baseball on Thursday as the Detroit Tigers face the Chicago Cubs. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Tigers-Cubs prediction and pick.

Tigers-Cubs Projected Starters

Undecided vs. Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks (3-10) with a 6.35 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP

Last Start: Hendricks went five innings in the last start, giving up two hits and a home run. He would surrender two runs, with one earned, as he took the no-decision against the Blue Jays.

2024 Home Splits: In 11 appearances and eight starts at home this year, Hendricks is 1-5 with a 5.32 ERA and a .288 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Cubs Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +176

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How to Watch Tigers vs. Cubs

Time: 2:20 PM ET/ 11:20 AM PT

TV: BSDET/MARQ

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are 22nd in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging. Riley Greene has led the way this year. He is hitting .259 on the year with a .350 on-base percentage. He has 17 home runs, 51 RBIs and 57 runs scored this year. Matt Vierling is also having a great year. He is hitting .253 on the year with a .293 on-base percentage. Vierling has 14 home runs, 46 RBIs and 60 runs scored this year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Colt Keith. He is hitting .256 on the year with a .308 on-base percentage. Keith has 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 44 runs scored this year.

The Tigers have struggled at the plate as of late. Colt Keith has hit well as of late, hitting .316 with an RBI. He has also scored once but has just one extra-base hit. Jace Jung has also hit .308 in the last week with a .438 on-base percentage. He has an RBI but has not scored in the last week. The Tigers have hit just two home runs in the last week. Javier Baez has one, but he is hitting just .182. Kerry Carpenter has the other, but he is hitting just .111 in the last week. In the last five games, the Tigers have driven in just 13 runs. That is just over two runs per game.

Colt Keith has been great against right-handed pitching this year. He is hitting .248 with ten home runs and 38 RBIs against righties. Matt Vierling has hit .249 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs against righties. Kerry Carpenter has also been solid against right-handed pitching. He is hitting .296 against righties with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs are 20th in runs scored this year, while sitting 24th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging. Ian Happ led the way this year. He is hitting .232 on the year with a .339 on-base percentage. Happ has 22 home runs and 69 RBIs. Further, he has stolen nine bases and scored 71 times. Seiya Suzuki is also having a solid year. He is hitting .261 on the year with a .334 on-base percentage. Suzuki has 16 home runs and 56 RBIs while scoring 52 times on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Cody Bellinger. Bellinger is hitting .276 this year with a .334 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and has scored 49 times.

Cody Bellinger has been hitting well as of late. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .300 on-base percentage. Bellinger has a home run, five RBIs, and one run scored in the last week. Ian Happ has been scoring well in the last week. He is hitting .278 in the last week with a .381 on-base percentage. Happ has two home runs, two RBIs, and five runs scored in the last week. Still, the Cubs are struggling to hit. Only two players are hitting over .250 in the last week. Michael Busch is not hitting well, but he is getting on base. He is hitting just .188 but is getting on base with a .316 on-base percentage. Busch has just two RBIs and one run scored in the last week. The Cubs have scored just 13 runs in the last five games overall.

Final Tigers-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling heavily to score as of late. In the Tigers' last six games, they have not scored over four runs. The Cubs have scored over six runs just once in that same time frame but also were shut out once. The big difference has been the Tigers pitching as of late. In the last six games, the Tigers have given up just 11 runs. The Cubs have given up 17 runs, and that will be the difference. Take the Tigers in this one.

Final Tigers-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Tigers ML (+176)